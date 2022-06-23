Yenilenmiş PS Plus aboneliği Türkiye'de yayınlandı! PS Plus abonelik fiyatları ne kadar? - Haberler

Yenilenmiş PS Plus aboneliği Türkiye'de yayınlandı! PS Plus abonelik fiyatları ne kadar?

Haberler.com - Yakupcan Aydemir - Gamegar
 - Güncelleme:
Yenilenmiş PS Plus aboneliği Türkiye'de yayınlandı! PS Plus abonelik fiyatları ne kadar?

Geçtiğimiz aylarda Sony tarafından duyurulan yenilenmiş PlayStation Plus aboneliği Avrupa ve Türkiye'de aktif oldu. Xbox Game Pass'in rakibi PS Plus, yaklaşık 700 oyun kütüphanesi ile Türkiye'deki PS Plus aboneleriyle buluştu. Peki, PS Plus abonelik fiyatları ne kadar? PlayStation Plus Extra ve Deluxe oyunları neler? Detayları habeirmizde…

Sony'nin geçtiğimiz haftalarda Amerika'da başlattığı yepyeni PlayStation Plus aboneliği, 23 Haziran itibariyle Avrupa ve Türkiye'de aktif oldu. Artık aylık abonelik ile yaklaşık 700 oyuna erişim sağlanabilecek PlayStation Plus üyeliği Xbox Game Pass'in yeni rakibi oldu. Peki merak edilen PlayStation Plus abonelik fiyatları neler? PlayStation Plus Extra ve Deluxe oyunları neler? İşte detayları…

  • Essential: Aylık 40 TL / Üç Aylık 100 TL / 12 Aylık 240 TL
  • Extra: Aylık 60 TL / Üç Aylık 165 TL / 12 Aylık 400 TL
  • Deluxe: Aylık 70 TL / Üç Aylık 190 TL / 12 Aylık 460 TL

  1. Absolver
  2. ABZU
  3. Ace of Seafood
  4. Adr1ft
  5. Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders*
  6. Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  7. Agents of Mayhem
  8. ALIENATION
  9. Akiba's Beat*
  10. AO Tennis 2
  11. Aragami
  12. Ash of Gods Redemption
  13. Ashen*
  14. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
  15. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)
  16. Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
  17. Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
  18. Astebreed
  19. AVICII Invector
  20. Back to Bed*
  21. Bad North
  22. Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
  23. Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
  24. Batman: Arkham Knight
  25. Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  26. Bee Simulator
  27. Black Mirror
  28. Blasphemous
  29. Bloodborne
  30. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  31. Bomber Crew
  32. Bound
  33. Bound by Flame
  34. Brawlout
  35. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  36. Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  37. Caladrius Blaze
  38. Call of Cthulhu
  39. Carmageddon: Max Damage
  40. Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  41. Car Mechanic Simulator
  42. Celeste
  43. Chess Ultra
  44. Chicken Police
  45. Child of Light
  46. Children of Morta
  47. Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  48. Chronos: Before the Ashes
  49. Cities: Skylines
  50. Clouds & Sheep 2
  51. Concrete Genie
  52. Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
  53. ConnecTank
  54. Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
  55. Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
  56. Cris Tales (PS4)
  57. Cris Tales (PS5)*
  58. Croixleur Sigma
  59. Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  60. Danger Zone
  61. Dangerous Golf
  62. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  63. Dark Rose Valkyrie
  64. Darksiders Genesis
  65. Darksiders III
  66. Days Gone
  67. DCL - The Game
  68. Dead Cells
  69. DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
  70. Death end re;Quest
  71. Death end re;Quest2
  72. Death Squared
  73. DEATH STRANDING
  74. DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
  75. Defense Grid 2
  76. Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
  77. DEMON'S SOULS
  78. Detroit: Become Human
  79. Descenders (PS4)
  80. Desperados III
  81. Destruction Allstars
  82. Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
  83. DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
  84. DOOM
  85. Dragon Star Varnir
  86. Dreamfall Chapters
  87. Dungeons 2
  88. Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  89. Eagle Flight
  90. Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  91. Electronic Super Joy
  92. El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  93. Elex
  94. Embr (PS4)
  95. Empire of Sin
  96. Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  97. Enter the Gungeon
  98. Entwined
  99. EVERSPACE
  100. Everybody's Golf
  101. Fade to Silence
  102. Fallout 4
  103. Fallout 76
  104. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
  105. Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  106. Far Cry 4
  107. FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  108. FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
  109. Final Fantasy IX
  110. Final Fantasy VII
  111. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  112. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  113. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  114. Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  115. Fire Pro Wrestling World*
  116. Flatout 4: Total Insanity*
  117. FLUSTER CLUCK
  118. For Honor
  119. Foreclosed (PS4)
  120. Foreclosed (PS5)
  121. Friday the 13th: The Game
  122. Frostpunk: Console Edition
  123. Fury Unleashed
  124. Gabbuchi
  125. GAL GUNVOLT BURST*
  126. Get Even
  127. Ghost of a Tale
  128. GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
  129. GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
  130. Ghostrunner (PS4)
  131. Ghostrunner (PS5)
  132. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
  133. Gods will Fall
  134. Golf with Your Friends
  135. GOD OF WAR
  136. Goosebumps: The Game
  137. Gravity Rush 2
  138. Grand Ages: Medieval
  139. Graveyard Keeper
  140. Greedfall (PS4)
  141. Greedfall (PS5)
  142. GRIP: Combat Racing
  143. GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
  144. HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
  145. Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  146. Harvest Moon: One World
  147. Hello Neighbor
  148. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  149. Homefront: The Revolution
  150. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  151. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  152. Hotshot Racing
  153. How to Survive 2
  154. How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  155. Hue
  156. Human Fall Flat (PS4)
  157. Human Fall Flat (PS5)
  158. I am Bread
  159. I am Dead (PS4)
  160. I am Dead (PS5)
  161. Indivisible
  162. inFAMOUS First Light
  163. inFAMOUS Second Son
  164. Infinite Minigolf
  165. Injustice 2
  166. Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
  167. John Wick Hex
  168. Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  169. JumpJet Rex
  170. KeyWe (PS4)
  171. KeyWe (PS5)
  172. Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept*
  173. KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
  174. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  175. Kingdom Two Crowns
  176. Kingdom: New Lands
  177. KNACK
  178. Kona (PS4)
  179. Kona (PS5)
  180. Last Day of June
  181. Last Stop (PS4)
  182. Last Stop (PS5)
  183. Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
  184. Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
  185. Left Alive: Day One Edition
  186. Legendary Fishing
  187. Legends of Ethernal
  188. LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  189. Leo's Fortune
  190. LittleBigPlanet 3
  191. Little Big Workshop
  192. Little Nightmares
  193. Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  194. Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  195. Magicka 2
  196. Mahjong
  197. Malicious Fallen
  198. Maneater (PS4)
  199. Maneater (PS5)
  200. Marvel Puzzle Quest
  201. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
  202. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
  203. Marvel's Spider-Man
  204. MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
  205. MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
  206. Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  207. Masters of Anima
  208. MATTERFALL
  209. MediEvil
  210. Megadimension Neptunia VII
  211. Mighty No. 9
  212. Minit
  213. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  214. Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  215. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  216. Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
  217. Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
  218. Moonlighter
  219. Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
  220. Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
  221. Moving Out
  222. Mudrunner
  223. MX vs ATV All Out
  224. MXGP 2021 (PS4)
  225. MXGP 2021 (PS5)
  226. My Friend Pedro
  227. My Time at Portia
  228. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  229. NASCAR Heat 5
  230. NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  231. NBA 2K22 (PS4)
  232. NBA 2K22 (PS5)
  233. Necromunda: Underhive Wars

  1. AFRIKA*
  2. Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
  3. Air Conflicts: Secret Wars*
  4. Air Conflicts: Vietnam*
  5. AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed *
  6. Alien Rage*
  7. Alien Spidy*
  8. All Zombies Must Die!*
  9. Alone in the Dark: Inferno*
  10. Anarchy: Rush Hour*
  11. Anna – Extended Edition*
  12. Anomaly Warzone Earth*
  13. Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
  14. Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
  15. Ape Escape 2
  16. Aqua Panic!*
  17. Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star*
  18. Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  19. Arcana Heart 3*
  20. Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!*
  21. Armageddon Riders
  22. Asura's Wrath*
  23. Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1*
  24. Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2*
  25. Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk*
  26. Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~*
  27. Atelier Meruru - The Alchemist of Arland 3 -*
  28. Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland*
  29. Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~*
  30. Baja: Edge of Control HD
  31. Bang Bang Racing*
  32. Batman: Arkham Origins*
  33. Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
  34. Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
  35. Battle Fantasia*
  36. BATTLE OF TILES EX*
  37. Battle Princess of Arcadias*
  38. Bellator MMA Onslaught
  39. BEYOND: Two Souls
  40. Big Sky Infinity
  41. BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles*
  42. BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED*
  43. Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*
  44. BioShock 2 Remastered
  45. Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  46. BioShock Remastered
  47. BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*
  48. Black Knight Sword
  49. BLADESTORM: Nightmare*
  50. Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War*
  51. BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger*
  52. BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
  53. Blood Knights
  54. BloodRayne: Betrayal*
  55. Bolt*
  56. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  57. Brink*
  58. Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  59. Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  60. Burn Zombie Burn!*
  61. CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK*
  62. Carmageddon: Max Damage
  63. Cars Mater-National Championship*
  64. Cars Race-O-Rama*
  65. Castlevania: Harmony of Despair*
  66. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate*
  67. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2*
  68. Cel Damage HD*
  69. Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer*
  70. Chime Super Deluxe
  71. Class of Heroes 2G
  72. Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle*
  73. CRASH COMMANDO*
  74. Critter Crunch*
  75. CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING*
  76. Crysis Remastered*
  77. Cuboid*
  78. Cuboid Ultimate Bundle*
  79. Danger Zone
  80. Dangerous Golf
  81. Dark Cloud
  82. Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
  83. Dark Mist*
  84. Dark Sector*
  85. Dark Void*
  86. Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  87. Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  88. Darkstalkers Resurrection*
  89. Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition*
  90. DEAD OR ALIVE 5*
  91. DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)*
  92. Deadliest Warrior: Legends*
  93. Deadliest Warrior: The Game*
  94. Deadlight: Director´s Cut
  95. Death Track: Resurrection*
  96. Deception IV: Blood Ties*
  97. Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess*
  98. Demon's Souls
  99. Derrick the Deathfin
  100. Devil May Cry 4*
  101. Devil May Cry HD Collection*
  102. DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice*
  103. DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten*
  104. Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness*
  105. Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two*
  106. Disney Universe*
  107. Disney·PIXAR Brave*
  108. Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)*
  109. Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)*
  110. Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)*
  111. Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!*
  112. Divekick*
  113. Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time*
  114. Dogfight 1942*
  115. Double Dragon Neon*
  116. Dragon Fin Soup*
  117. Dragon's Lair*
  118. Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp*
  119. Duke Nukem Forever
  120. Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
  121. DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
  122. DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires*
  123. Dynasty Warriors 7*
  124. DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends*
  125. Dynasty Warriors 8*
  126. Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends*
  127. Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce*
  128. Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ:Earth Defense Forces 4)*
  129. Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon*
  130. Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard*
  131. Eat Them!*
  132. Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
  133. Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
  134. Echochrome: Prelude*
  135. Elefunk*
  136. Enemy Front*
  137. ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West*
  138. Escape Dead Island*
  139. Ethan: Meteor Hunter*
  140. Eufloria*
  141. F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*
  142. Faery: Legends of Avalon
  143. FALLOUT 3*
  144. Fallout: New Vegas*
  145. FantaVision
  146. Final Exam*
  147. Final Fight: Double Impact*
  148. Frogger Returns*
  149. Fuel Overdose*
  150. GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*
  151. Genji: Days of the Blade*
  152. G-Force
  153. Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime*
  154. Go! Sports Ski
  155. God of War HD*
  156. God of War II HD*
  157. God of War III Remastered*
  158. God of War: Ascension*
  159. Gravity Rush Remastered *
  160. Greg Hastings Paintball 2*
  161. Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
  162. Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*
  163. Hamilton's Great Adventure*
  164. Hamsterball*
  165. Heavy Fire: Afghanistan*
  166. Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear*
  167. Heavy Rain*
  168. High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition*
  169. HOARD*
  170. Hotline Miami
  171. Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
  172. Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
  173. Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
  174. Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
  175. Hot Shots Tennis
  176. HUNTED: THE DEMON'S FORGE*
  177. Hustle Kings*
  178. I.Q: Intelligent Qube(PS1/PS4)
  179. ibb & obb*
  180. ICO Classics HD*
  181. inFAMOUS*
  182. inFAMOUS 2*
  183. inFAMOUS Festival of Blood*
  184. Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*
  185. Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos*
  186. Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom*
  187. Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
  188. Jak 3
  189. Jak II
  190. Jak X: Combat Racing
  191. Jetpack Joyride Deluxe*
  192. Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine*
  193. Joe Danger 2: The Movie*
  194. Judge Dee - The City God Case*
  195. Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
  196. Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
  197. JumpJet Rex
  198. Karateka*
  199. Kinetica
  200. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  201. Knytt Underground*
  202. KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai ?
  203. Kung Fu Rabbit*
  204. Last Rebellion*
  205. Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West*
  206. Legasista*
  207. LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  208. LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  209. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  210. LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*
  211. LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*
  212. LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*
  213. LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars*
  214. LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga*
  215. Leo's Fortune
  216. Linger in Shadows*
  217. Lock's Quest
  218. LocoRoco 2 Remastered*
  219. LocoRoco Cocoreccho! *
  220. LocoRoco Remastered*
  221. Lost Planet*
  222. LOST PLANET 2*
  223. Lost Planet 3*
  224. Lumines Remastered
  225. Machinarium (PS3)*
  226. Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  227. Mafia: Definitive Edition
  228. Magic Orbz*
  229. Magus*
  230. Majo to Hyakkihei*
  231. Mamorukun Curse!*
  232. Mars: War Logs*
  233. Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond*
  234. MEGA MAN 10*
  235. MEGA MAN 9*
  236. Meikyu touro Legasista
  237. METAL SLUG 3*
  238. Metro 2033 Redux
  239. Metro: Last Light Redux
  240. Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
  241. MotorStorm Apocalypse*
  242. MotorStorm RC Complete Edition*
  243. Mount & Blade: Warband
  244. Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
  245. Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
  246. MX vs ATV Reflex*
  247. MX vs ATV: Alive*
  248. MX VS ATV: UNTAMED*
  249. Narco Terror*
  250. Ninja Gaiden 3*
  251. NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge*
  252. Ninja Gaiden Sigma*
  253. NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2*
  254. NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence*
  255. NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.
  256. Numblast
  257. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
  258. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
  259. OKABU*
  260. OKAGE: Shadow King
  261. Outcast - Second Contact
  262. Papo & Yo*
  263. Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution*
  264. PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
  265. Patapon Remastered
  266. Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One*
  267. Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two*
  268. Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension*
  269. Pid*
  270. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End*
  271. PixelJunk Eden Encore*
  272. PixelJunk Monsters*
  273. PixelJunk Monsters Encore*
  274. PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap*
  275. Piyotama*
  276. Planet Minigolf*
  277. Planets Under Attack*
  278. Pool Nation*
  279. Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition*
  280. Primal
  281. Prismatic Solid
  282. Proteus*
  283. Puppeteer*
  284. Pure Farming 2018
  285. Puzzle Agent*
  286. Q*Bert: Rebooted*
  287. QUANTUM THEORY*
  288. Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic*
  289. RAGE*
  290. Ragnarok Odyssey ACE*
  291. Raiden IV: OverKill*
  292. Raiden V: Director's Cut
  293. rain*
  294. Rainbow Moon
  295. Ratatouille*
  296. Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time *
  297. Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One*
  298. Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault *
  299. Ratchet & Clank: Nexus*
  300. Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty*
  301. Realms Of Ancient War*
  302. Record of Agarest War*
  303. Record of Agarest War 2*
  304. Record of Agarest War Zero*
  305. Red Dead Redemption*
  306. Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare*
  307. Red Faction
  308. Red Faction II
  309. Red Faction: Battlegrounds
  310. Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
  311. Red Johnson's Chronicles
  312. Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All
  313. Resident Evil 4*
  314. Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)*
  315. Resident Evil 6*
  316. Resident Evil Code: Veronica X*
  317. Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City*
  318. Resident Evil Revelations 2*
  319. Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Complete Edition*
  320. Resident Evil Revelations*
  321. Resident Evil Director's Cut*
  322. Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles*
  323. Resistance 3*
  324. Retro City Rampage DX*
  325. Retro/Grade*
  326. Ricochet HD*
  327. Rise of the Kasai
  328. Rocket Knight*
  329. Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken*
  330. Rogue Galaxy
  331. Rogue Warrior
  332. Rotastic
  333. R-Type Dimensions
  334. RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)
PlayStation Plus PlayStation 5 Playstation Gamegar Haberler

