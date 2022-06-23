Yenilenmiş PS Plus aboneliği Türkiye'de yayınlandı! PS Plus abonelik fiyatları ne kadar?

Sony'nin geçtiğimiz haftalarda Amerika'da başlattığı yepyeni PlayStation Plus aboneliği, 23 Haziran itibariyle Avrupa ve Türkiye'de aktif oldu. Artık aylık abonelik ile yaklaşık 700 oyuna erişim sağlanabilecek PlayStation Plus üyeliği Xbox Game Pass'in yeni rakibi oldu. Peki merak edilen PlayStation Plus abonelik fiyatları neler? PlayStation Plus Extra ve Deluxe oyunları neler? İşte detayları…

PS PLUS ABONELİK FİYATLARI NE KADAR?

Essential: Aylık 40 TL / Üç Aylık 100 TL / 12 Aylık 240 TL

Aylık 40 TL / Üç Aylık 100 TL / 12 Aylık 240 TL Extra: Aylık 60 TL / Üç Aylık 165 TL / 12 Aylık 400 TL

Aylık 60 TL / Üç Aylık 165 TL / 12 Aylık 400 TL Deluxe: Aylık 70 TL / Üç Aylık 190 TL / 12 Aylık 460 TL

PS PLUS EXTRA DELUXE OYUN KATALOĞU

Absolver ABZU Ace of Seafood Adr1ft Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders* Age of Wonders: Planetfall Agents of Mayhem ALIENATION Akiba's Beat* AO Tennis 2 Aragami Ash of Gods Redemption Ashen* Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4) Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5) Astebreed AVICII Invector Back to Bed* Bad North Balan Wonderworld (PS4) Balan Wonderworld (PS5) Batman: Arkham Knight Battle Chasers: Nightwar Bee Simulator Black Mirror Blasphemous Bloodborne Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bomber Crew Bound Bound by Flame Brawlout Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Caladrius Blaze Call of Cthulhu Carmageddon: Max Damage Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Car Mechanic Simulator Celeste Chess Ultra Chicken Police Child of Light Children of Morta Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! Chronos: Before the Ashes Cities: Skylines Clouds & Sheep 2 Concrete Genie Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition ConnecTank Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4) Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5) Cris Tales (PS4) Cris Tales (PS5)* Croixleur Sigma Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition Danger Zone Dangerous Golf Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Dark Rose Valkyrie Darksiders Genesis Darksiders III Days Gone DCL - The Game Dead Cells DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4) Death end re;Quest Death end re;Quest2 Death Squared DEATH STRANDING DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT Defense Grid 2 Deliver Us the Moon (PS4) DEMON'S SOULS Detroit: Become Human Descenders (PS4) Desperados III Destruction Allstars Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE DOOM Dragon Star Varnir Dreamfall Chapters Dungeons 2 Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires Eagle Flight Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair Electronic Super Joy El Hijo - A Wild West Tale Elex Embr (PS4) Empire of Sin Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek Enter the Gungeon Entwined EVERSPACE Everybody's Golf Fade to Silence Fallout 4 Fallout 76 Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition Far Cry 3: Classic Edition Far Cry 4 FIA European Truck Racing Championship FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Fire Pro Wrestling World* Flatout 4: Total Insanity* FLUSTER CLUCK For Honor Foreclosed (PS4) Foreclosed (PS5) Friday the 13th: The Game Frostpunk: Console Edition Fury Unleashed Gabbuchi GAL GUNVOLT BURST* Get Even Ghost of a Tale GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4) GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5) Ghostrunner (PS4) Ghostrunner (PS5) Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut Gods will Fall Golf with Your Friends GOD OF WAR Goosebumps: The Game Gravity Rush 2 Grand Ages: Medieval Graveyard Keeper Greedfall (PS4) Greedfall (PS5) GRIP: Combat Racing GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Harvest Moon: One World Hello Neighbor Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Homefront: The Revolution Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Hotshot Racing How to Survive 2 How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Hue Human Fall Flat (PS4) Human Fall Flat (PS5) I am Bread I am Dead (PS4) I am Dead (PS5) Indivisible inFAMOUS First Light inFAMOUS Second Son Infinite Minigolf Injustice 2 Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition John Wick Hex Jotun: Valhalla Edition JumpJet Rex KeyWe (PS4) KeyWe (PS5) Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept* KILLZONE SHADOW FALL Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kingdom Two Crowns Kingdom: New Lands KNACK Kona (PS4) Kona (PS5) Last Day of June Last Stop (PS4) Last Stop (PS5) Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4) Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5) Left Alive: Day One Edition Legendary Fishing Legends of Ethernal LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Leo's Fortune LittleBigPlanet 3 Little Big Workshop Little Nightmares Lost Words: Beyond the Page Mafia III: Definitive Edition Magicka 2 Mahjong Malicious Fallen Maneater (PS4) Maneater (PS5) Marvel Puzzle Quest Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) Marvel's Spider-Man MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4) MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5) Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Masters of Anima MATTERFALL MediEvil Megadimension Neptunia VII Mighty No. 9 Minit Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Monster Truck Championship (PS4) Monster Truck Championship (PS5) Moonlighter Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5) Moving Out Mudrunner MX vs ATV All Out MXGP 2021 (PS4) MXGP 2021 (PS5) My Friend Pedro My Time at Portia Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 NASCAR Heat 5 NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 NBA 2K22 (PS4) NBA 2K22 (PS5) Necromunda: Underhive Wars

PS PLUS KLASİK OYUN KATOLOĞU