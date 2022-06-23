Yenilenmiş PS Plus aboneliği Türkiye'de yayınlandı! PS Plus abonelik fiyatları ne kadar?
Haberler.com - Yakupcan Aydemir - Gamegar
Geçtiğimiz aylarda Sony tarafından duyurulan yenilenmiş PlayStation Plus aboneliği Avrupa ve Türkiye'de aktif oldu. Xbox Game Pass'in rakibi PS Plus, yaklaşık 700 oyun kütüphanesi ile Türkiye'deki PS Plus aboneleriyle buluştu. Peki, PS Plus abonelik fiyatları ne kadar? PlayStation Plus Extra ve Deluxe oyunları neler? Detayları habeirmizde…
Sony'nin geçtiğimiz haftalarda Amerika'da başlattığı yepyeni PlayStation Plus aboneliği, 23 Haziran itibariyle Avrupa ve Türkiye'de aktif oldu. Artık aylık abonelik ile yaklaşık 700 oyuna erişim sağlanabilecek PlayStation Plus üyeliği Xbox Game Pass'in yeni rakibi oldu. Peki merak edilen PlayStation Plus abonelik fiyatları neler? PlayStation Plus Extra ve Deluxe oyunları neler? İşte detayları…
- Essential: Aylık 40 TL / Üç Aylık 100 TL / 12 Aylık 240 TL
- Extra: Aylık 60 TL / Üç Aylık 165 TL / 12 Aylık 400 TL
- Deluxe: Aylık 70 TL / Üç Aylık 190 TL / 12 Aylık 460 TL
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders*
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- ALIENATION
- Akiba's Beat*
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen*
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Back to Bed*
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)*
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL - The Game
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
- DEMON'S SOULS
- Detroit: Become Human
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody's Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World*
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity*
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- For Honor
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST*
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- GOD OF WAR
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- JumpJet Rex
- KeyWe (PS4)
- KeyWe (PS5)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept*
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo's Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4)
- Maneater (PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4)
- MXGP 2021 (PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- AFRIKA*
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars*
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam*
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed *
- Alien Rage*
- Alien Spidy*
- All Zombies Must Die!*
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno*
- Anarchy: Rush Hour*
- Anna – Extended Edition*
- Anomaly Warzone Earth*
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!*
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star*
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Arcana Heart 3*
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!*
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura's Wrath*
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1*
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2*
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk*
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~*
- Atelier Meruru - The Alchemist of Arland 3 -*
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland*
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~*
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bang Bang Racing*
- Batman: Arkham Origins*
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
- Battle Fantasia*
- BATTLE OF TILES EX*
- Battle Princess of Arcadias*
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles*
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED*
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare*
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War*
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger*
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Blood Knights
- BloodRayne: Betrayal*
- Bolt*
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brink*
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Burn Zombie Burn!*
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK*
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars Mater-National Championship*
- Cars Race-O-Rama*
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair*
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate*
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2*
- Cel Damage HD*
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer*
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle*
- CRASH COMMANDO*
- Critter Crunch*
- CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING*
- Crysis Remastered*
- Cuboid*
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle*
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
- Dark Mist*
- Dark Sector*
- Dark Void*
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection*
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition*
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5*
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)*
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends*
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game*
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection*
- Deception IV: Blood Ties*
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess*
- Demon's Souls
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Devil May Cry 4*
- Devil May Cry HD Collection*
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice*
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten*
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness*
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two*
- Disney Universe*
- Disney·PIXAR Brave*
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!*
- Divekick*
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time*
- Dogfight 1942*
- Double Dragon Neon*
- Dragon Fin Soup*
- Dragon's Lair*
- Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp*
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires*
- Dynasty Warriors 7*
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends*
- Dynasty Warriors 8*
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends*
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce*
- Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ:Earth Defense Forces 4)*
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon*
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard*
- Eat Them!*
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- Echochrome: Prelude*
- Elefunk*
- Enemy Front*
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West*
- Escape Dead Island*
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter*
- Eufloria*
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3*
- Fallout: New Vegas*
- FantaVision
- Final Exam*
- Final Fight: Double Impact*
- Frogger Returns*
- Fuel Overdose*
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*
- Genji: Days of the Blade*
- G-Force
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime*
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD*
- God of War II HD*
- God of War III Remastered*
- God of War: Ascension*
- Gravity Rush Remastered *
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2*
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*
- Hamilton's Great Adventure*
- Hamsterball*
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan*
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear*
- Heavy Rain*
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition*
- HOARD*
- Hotline Miami
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Tennis
- HUNTED: THE DEMON'S FORGE*
- Hustle Kings*
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube(PS1/PS4)
- ibb & obb*
- ICO Classics HD*
- inFAMOUS*
- inFAMOUS 2*
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood*
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos*
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom*
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak 3
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe*
- Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine*
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie*
- Judge Dee - The City God Case*
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- JumpJet Rex
- Karateka*
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground*
- KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai ?
- Kung Fu Rabbit*
- Last Rebellion*
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West*
- Legasista*
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars*
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga*
- Leo's Fortune
- Linger in Shadows*
- Lock's Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered*
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! *
- LocoRoco Remastered*
- Lost Planet*
- LOST PLANET 2*
- Lost Planet 3*
- Lumines Remastered
- Machinarium (PS3)*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magic Orbz*
- Magus*
- Majo to Hyakkihei*
- Mamorukun Curse!*
- Mars: War Logs*
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond*
- MEGA MAN 10*
- MEGA MAN 9*
- Meikyu touro Legasista
- METAL SLUG 3*
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse*
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition*
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- MX vs ATV Reflex*
- MX vs ATV: Alive*
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED*
- Narco Terror*
- Ninja Gaiden 3*
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge*
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma*
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2*
- NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence*
- NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
- OKABU*
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Papo & Yo*
- Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution*
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One*
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two*
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension*
- Pid*
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End*
- PixelJunk Eden Encore*
- PixelJunk Monsters*
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore*
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap*
- Piyotama*
- Planet Minigolf*
- Planets Under Attack*
- Pool Nation*
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition*
- Primal
- Prismatic Solid
- Proteus*
- Puppeteer*
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Agent*
- Q*Bert: Rebooted*
- QUANTUM THEORY*
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic*
- RAGE*
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE*
- Raiden IV: OverKill*
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- rain*
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille*
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time *
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One*
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault *
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus*
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty*
- Realms Of Ancient War*
- Record of Agarest War*
- Record of Agarest War 2*
- Record of Agarest War Zero*
- Red Dead Redemption*
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare*
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson's Chronicles
- Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All
- Resident Evil 4*
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)*
- Resident Evil 6*
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X*
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City*
- Resident Evil Revelations 2*
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Complete Edition*
- Resident Evil Revelations*
- Resident Evil Director's Cut*
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles*
- Resistance 3*
- Retro City Rampage DX*
- Retro/Grade*
- Ricochet HD*
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rocket Knight*
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken*
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- R-Type Dimensions
- RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)