Türkiye’s US$58 billion tech market lands on the world stage amid multi-billion-dollar AI investment surge

Istanbul, Türkiye, 11 August 2026: Türkiye’s ICT market, valued at US$38 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$58 billion by 2031, has positioned the nation at the epicentre of Eurasia’s rising digital economy, accelerated by multibillion-dollar tech investment and AI talent development plans propelling Türkiye as the next cross-border corridor of AI and digital innovation.

Türkiye has fast-tracked its digital transformation roadmap, having this year allocated $3 billion to data centre and AI investments while also seeking to raise $10 billion in private sector funding to fuel AI innovations and build one gigawatt of data centre capacity by 2030.

Driving this giga-scale AI and digital ecosystem ambition is a talent programme to match, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 2026 announcing plans to train 10,000 advanced AI specialists and 100,000 AI application professionals as part of the nation’s AI Action Plan.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s startup ecosystem raised $559 million in the first quarter of 2026, more than seven times the same period a year earlier, accelerated by one of Europe’s most dynamic innovation cultures and infrastructure buildouts, with 114 technoparks hosting more than 13,000 startups, alongside over 1,700 R&D and design centres.

A. Burak Dağlıoğlu, President of Invest in Türkiye

GITEX Ai Türkiye fuels Eurasia’s surging AI momentum

Türkiye’s strategic position as a bridge between Europe and Asia accelerates the nation’s emergence as Eurasia’s gateway to the global intelligence economy, now manifested in the inaugural edition of GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026, the nation’s most international AI and tech event, taking place from 9-10 September 2026 at Istanbul Expo Centre.

The debut two-day event will feature 300-plus enterprise and startup exhibitors alongside investors, government policymakers, expert speakers and thousands of tech executives from across the globe to ignite cross-border partnerships, advanced manufacturing collaboration, capital flows and talent exchanges to define the future of Türkiye’s AI economy.

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GITEX Ai Türkiye is hosted by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (Invest in Türkiye) in strategic partnership with Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology. The flagship debut event is powered by GITEX, the world’s largest tech, AI and investment event network, and organised by inD — the joint venture between Dubai World Trade Centre and Informa that organises GITEX globally.

“Our USD 3 billion commitment to data centre and AI infrastructure alongside USD 10 billion mobilised from the private sector reflects the rising confidence investors have in Türkiye as a powerhouse for investments,” said A. Burak Dağlıoğlu, President of Invest in Türkiye. “A young, digitally native talent base and a startup ecosystem growing at remarkable speed make a compelling case on their own. GITEX Ai Türkiye gives that momentum a global stage, and we are proud to be part of bringing it to Istanbul.”

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of GITEX, added: “Türkiye is the bridge between the East and West, where cultures, ideas, and opportunities thrive. By bringing the world’s largest, most connected network of AI and tech investors to Türkiye, we are transforming it into the next cross-border corridor of AI digital excellence. GITEX Ai Türkiye shall shape a future where Türkiye & Eurasia become a powerful force in influencing the AI future of the world.”

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of GITEX

International exhibitors across five continents choose Istanbul

GITEX Ai Türkiye spotlights the sectors defining Southeast Europe and West Asia’s digital agenda: AI, 5G & telecom, cloud and connectivity, cybersecurity and dual-use tech, data centres, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, green tech, health tech, mobility, quantum computing, and smart manufacturing.

Türkiye and Eurasia’s global significance in the AI economy is amplified by participating exhibitors from across the globe, from Colombia and Peru in South America, to Nigeria and Tunisia in Africa, the UAE and Jordan in the Middle East, Poland and Portugal in Europe, and Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Singapore across Asia.

Among those confirmed are global tech heavyweights powering the intelligence economy, including Google Cloud, HPE & NVIDIA, ASUS, Dell Technologies, Huawei, SAP, and TrendAI, alongside regional powerhouses Trendyol, Türkiye’s $16.5 billion e-commerce giant, and Andevos, the country’s leading AI and fintech platform. Halkbank, Türkiye’s state-owned SME banking champion, also joins as Platinum Sponsor, backing Türkiye’s tech-driven growth.

Yasemin Dogrul, HPE Türkiye Managing Director

Google Cloud, HPE & NVIDIA power production-ready AI for Türkiye and the region

Google’s involvement as Cloud Headline Partner comes following its 2025 announcement to bring a new Google Cloud region to Türkiye, as part of a 10-year, $2 billion investment in the country in partnership with Turkcell, Türkiye’s 5G pioneer serving 46 million subscribers.

“Our participation in GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 is a testament to Google Cloud’s long-term commitment to the nation,” said Alp Önder Güler, Country Manager for Google Cloud Türkiye. “This commitment is underscored by our plan to establish a new Google Cloud region in Türkiye. We are focused on enabling organizations to thrive in the agentic era by bringing our most advanced cloud and AI technologies to the country.”

HPE, a $61 billion enterprise infrastructure leader, and NVIDIA, the world’s most valuable AI chipmaker, come onboard as gold sponsors, combining enterprise infrastructure and accelerated computing to deliver production-ready AI for organisations across Türkiye and the region. Meanwhile, fixcloud, Odoo, Sangfor, Redington and Forcepoint add further depth across cloud, enterprise resource planning, cybersecurity, value distribution and network security.

“At GITEX Ai Türkiye, we are proud to showcase how HPE and NVIDIA are leading the way in transforming AI from exploration to production,” said Yasemin Dogrul, HPE Türkiye Managing Director. “Our collaborative efforts are enabling enterprises to build secure, scalable AI factories that seamlessly integrate infrastructure and accelerated computing.”