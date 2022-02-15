(EXCLUSIVE) Lucescu: We will return to Kyiv on the 22nd of the month/ Players from Dynamo Kyiv spoke to DHA

ANTALYA (DHA) - *Lucescu: "Antalya camp was planned 2 months in advance. We trained at the camp for the first 10 days. The team went to Kyiv for 3 days. So I went to Bucharest. I arrived directly in Antalya from there. The team also came back to Antalya. The news reports about me are completely false."

* Boyko: "Turkish league was a good league in football. The team that goes on offense was always at the forefront in the Turkish Super League. When I played in Besiktas, there were usually a lot of foreigners. I had a good time. I got very good experience"

* Karavaev: "I have been attending camps in Turkey for about 12 years. Turkey is like a home now. I also played in Fenerbahce. I had a great time. I have always loved playing in Turkey. Should I have the opportunity, I'd play again."

Aslı DURAN/ANTALYA, - Football Coach of Dynamo Kyiv Mircea Lucescu said that the news reports about that he decided to train the team in Antalya for a little than longer as a precaution against the possibility of war between Ukraine and Russia are baseless. Lucescu, "Camp in Antalya was planned 2 months in advance. We trained at the camp for the first 10 days. We took a 3-day break, the team went to Kyiv and came back to Antalya. We will return to Kyiv on the 22nd of the month."

"WE CAMPED IN A PLANNED WAY"

Mircea Lucescu, who brought his team Dynamo Kyiv to Antalya to prepare for the second season while the Ukrainian Premier League was halfway through, respond to the news reports about that he decided to train the team in Antalya for a little longer as a precaution against the possibility of war between Ukraine and Russia.

Exclusively talking to the DHA reporter, Coach Mircea Lucescu stated that the preparations for the season were planned months in advance, and said "Camp in Antalya was planned 2 months in advance. We trained at the camp for the first 10 days. The team went to Kyiv for 3 days. I went to Bucharest to my wife for a 3-day break. I arrived directly at the campsite in Antalya from there. The team also came back to Antalya. We camped in a planned way. We will return to Kyiv on February 22. The news reports about me are completely false."

GOALKEEPER BOYKO: OUR GOAL IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Denys Boyko, the team's goalkeeper and who played in Besiktas in the 2015-16 season, stated that their goal is the championship. Denys Boyko said that the preparation camp for the season went very well. Stating that the weather conditions are good in Antalya, Boyko said "Turkish league was a good league in football. The team that goes on offense was always at the forefront in the Turkish Super League. When I played in Besiktas, there were usually a lot of foreigners. I had a good time. I got a very good experience. I can't follow the league in Turkey much because I focus on my own league and I am very busy at the moment, but the Turkish Super League has always been at the forefront."

"WE ARE ALWAYS AT THE FOREFRONT"

Evaluating the works and goals of Dynamo Kyiv to DHA Denys Boyko said, "We are a team that always plays for the championship. We are having a great time. We are always at the forefront of preparing for the Champions League, Championship Cup, and Super Cup. We are playing for the championship."

"WE ARE DOING VERY GOOD PRACTICE MATCHES"

Expressing that they will start the second season in the Ukrainian Premier League very well, Denys Boyko said "There are very good conditions here. We are doing very good practice matches. Especially in our 3rd camp, the weather is very good. I hope we will spend the time at the camp well, finish the second round well and become champions."

KARAVAEV: TURKEY IS LIKE A HOME NOW

Right-fullback player Oleksandr Karavaev, who played in Fenerbahce in the January transfer period of 2017, said "I have been attending camps in Turkey for about 12 years. Turkey is like a home now. I also played in Fenerbahce. I had a great time. Fenerbahce has a very good sports fan base. They made me feel that. I have always loved playing in Turkey. Should I have the opportunity, I'd play again."

"WE ARE PLAYING FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP"

"We're having a great time. We are doing very good work. As a result of these works, we will go. I hope we will get good results there too, after all, we are playing for the championship. I thank Turkey very much. They provide very good services. Almost all the teams across Ukraine come here because the conditions are good for the camps" Oleksandr Karavaev said to DHA in an exclusive interview stating that the conditions in the fields and hotels in Antalya are very good.

WATER JET 'SURPRISE' DURING THE TRAINING

The water jets on the field were turned on during the training, directed by coach Mircea Lucescu. Surprised by this, the players got wet during training. Lucescu warned the officials and had the water jets turned off. After that, the training continued without slowing down.

