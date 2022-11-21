Turkey is on the verge of becoming a hub for health tourism! Hundreds of thousands of tourists are coming, 2 operations are preferred at most.

Health tourism is one of the oldest types of tourism in the world. Our country, which has been one of the most popular destinations of health tourism in recent years, has become the indispensable address of tourists mostly in the field of hair transplantation and rhinoplasty. Bilal Teymur, CEO of Eunike Health Center, which provides services in medical aesthetics, dental aesthetics, hair transplantation, and rhinoplasty, explained the operation process they carried out.

Turkey has now become the fifth top country in the world to make the most aesthetic procedures according to a report conducted by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).The most preferred branches by tourists who come to Turkey to receive health services are hair transplantation, aesthetics, dental, cardiac surgery, orthopedics, oncology and IVF treatment. Turkey is mostly preferred in the field of hair transplantation and rhinoplasty.

THE INDUSTRY CONTINUES TO THRIVE DESPITE THE PANDEMIC

While the number of visitors to Turkey for health tourism exceeded 600 thousand in 2019, this figure reached 700 thousand in 2021 despite the COVID -19 pandemic. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the sector achieved a growth of 1.8 percent. In the first ten months of 2022, a total of 876,521 people came to our country to receive health services. This figure is expected to increase by the end of the year and to increase exponentially in 2023. As a matter of fact, the goal is to treat 2 million international patients in Turkey in 2023.

THE PARAMOUNT INTEREST OF TOURISTS IN TURKEY CAN BE SEEN IN THE TURKSTAT DATA

The success of Turkey in health tourism can also be found in TURKSTAT (Turkish Statistical Institute) records. According to TURKSTAT data, the income obtained from those visiting Turkey for health purposes was 1 billion dollars as of 2021. In the first quarter of this year, it was seen that the income in question increased by 68 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, exceeding the level of 332 thousand dollars.On the other hand, the income from health service exports is considered to be much higher than the measured one.

Minister of Commerce, Mehmet Muş Minister of Commerce Mehmet Muş also made an evaluation regarding the visitors coming to Turkey to receive health services. He said that "We estimate that the volume of health care exports will reach 4 billion dollars in 2022."

ATTRACTIVE CONDITIONS AND SUCCESSFUL OPERATIONS ARE REASONS TO CHOOSE TURKEY

So, what are the features that make Turkey reliable in the eyes of foreigners in a serious matter as much as health and beauty? In addition to attracting people of all nationalities from a touristic point of view, the economical packages offered in Turkey, the comfort of accommodation in comfortable hotels and of course the services offered by the best names in the field cause tourists to prefer our country in this regard.

After Turkey is considered one of the world's leading countries in the field of health and there are a wide variety of tourism opportunities that will positively affect the demand for health services, we met with Eunike Health, which has shown great success in its field.

Eunike Health welcomes its guests from many countries in the comfort of their homes in Turkey, and sends them off to their countries with a big smile, thanks to the successful operations carried out by specialists.

"WE ENSURE THAT THEY ACHIEVE THE APPEARANCE THAT THEY HAVE DREAMED FOR YEARS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE"

The CEO of Eunike Health Bilal Teymur stated that they provide services in medical aesthetics, dental aesthetics, hair transplantation and rhinoplasty and explained the operation process they carried out. Mr. Teymur said, "We are with our guests throughout the entire process of the aesthetic operation you are considering, from scheduling your appointment to the post-operative follow-up process. We ensure that our patients can achieve the look they have dreamed of for years with great convenience and reasonable prices. Most patients prefer to have surgery in Turkey because surgical treatment in Turkey is 90 percent more economical than in other western countries. Thanks to the investments of both the government and the private sector, well-designed clinics, new and modern devices and facilities are being developed day by day. At Eunike Health Center, we have many well-trained, skilled and experienced plastic surgeons. Their competencies are always under the supervision of medical associations, including the International Medical Association and the Turkish Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (TSAPS)."

"FROM THE FIRST MOMENT TO THE FOLLOW-UP AFTER THE TREATMENT, WE ARE WITH YOU AT ALL STAGES"

Bilal Teymur stated that they think about everything their guests may need and plan for them, "Our guests do not have any concerns about their visits. Because we provide all kinds of support that may be needed in matters such as communication, accommodation and transportation. We accompany them at every stage of the treatment, from the moment the appointment is made to the post-treatment follow-up. All our staff speaks Turkish, English and German. In addition, we offer our guests the service of an assistant who will be present at all meetings with doctors and help them fully understand the situation."