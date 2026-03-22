Türkiye il plaka kodları listesi (TÜM ŞEHİRLER) Araçların il plaka numaraları nelerdir?
Türkiye'de trafikte gördüğümüz her araç, üzerinde taşıdığı plaka sayesinde adeta bir kimlik kazanır. Bu plakaların başında yer alan iki haneli sayılar ise aracın hangi ile kayıtlı olduğunu gösterir. Peki, araçların il plaka numaraları nelerdir? Türkiye il plaka kodları listesi haberimizde. Detaylar…
Türkiye'de trafikte gördüğümüz her aracın kimliğini belirleyen en önemli unsurlardan biri plaka kodlarıdır. Araçların hangi ile kayıtlı olduğunu gösteren bu sistem, hem resmi işlemler hem de günlük hayat için büyük önem taşır. Peki, araçların il plaka numaraları nelerdir? Türkiye il plaka kodları listesi haberimizde.
TÜRKİYE İL PLAKA NUMARALARI LİSTESİ
Türkiye'de plaka kodları 1962 yılında düzenlenmiş ve alfabetik sıraya göre illere atanmıştır. Bu sistem sayesinde her ilin kendine özgü bir numarası bulunmaktadır. Toplamda 81 ilin tamamı, 01'den 81'e kadar sıralanmıştır.
01 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Adana iline aittir.
02 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Adıyaman iline aittir.
03 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Afyonkarahisar iline aittir.
04 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Ağrı iline aittir.
05 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Amasya iline aittir.
06 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Ankara iline aittir.
07 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Antalya iline aittir.
08 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Artvin iline aittir.
09 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Aydın iline aittir.
10 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Balıkesir iline aittir.
11 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Bilecik iline aittir.
12 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Bingöl iline aittir.
13 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Bitlis iline aittir.
14 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Bolu iline aittir.
15 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Burdur iline aittir.
16 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Bursa iline aittir.
17 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Çanakkale iline aittir.
18 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Çankırı iline aittir.
19 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Çorum iline aittir.
20 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Denizli iline aittir.
21 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Diyarbakır iline aittir.
22 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Edirne iline aittir.
23 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Elazığ iline aittir.
24 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Erzincan iline aittir.
25 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Erzurum iline aittir.
26 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Eskişehir iline aittir.
27 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Gaziantep iline aittir.
28 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Giresun iline aittir.
29 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Gümüşhane iline aittir.
30 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Hakkari iline aittir.
31 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Hatay iline aittir.
32 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Isparta iline aittir.
33 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Mersin (İçel) iline aittir.
34 NERENİN PLAKASI?
İstanbul iline aittir.
35 NERENİN PLAKASI?
İzmir iline aittir.
36 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kars iline aittir.
37 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kastamonu iline aittir.
38 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kayseri iline aittir.
39 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kırklareli iline aittir.
40 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kırşehir iline aittir.
41 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kocaeli iline aittir.
42 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Konya iline aittir.
43 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kütahya iline aittir.
44 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Malatya iline aittir.
45 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Manisa iline aittir.
46 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kahramanmaraş iline aittir.
47 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Mardin iline aittir.
48 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Muğla iline aittir.
49 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Muş iline aittir.
50 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Nevşehir iline aittir.
51 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Niğde iline aittir.
52 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Ordu iline aittir.
53 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Rize iline aittir.
54 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Sakarya iline aittir.
55 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Samsun iline aittir.
56 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Siirt iline aittir.
57 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Sinop iline aittir.
58 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Sivas iline aittir.
59 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Tekirdağ iline aittir.
60 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Tokat iline aittir.
61 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Trabzon iline aittir.
62 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Tunceli iline aittir.
63 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Şanlıurfa iline aittir.
64 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Uşak iline aittir.
65 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Van iline aittir.
66 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Yozgat iline aittir.
67 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Zonguldak iline aittir.
68 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Aksaray iline aittir.
69 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Bayburt iline aittir.
70 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Karaman iline aittir.
71 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kırıkkale iline aittir.
72 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Batman iline aittir.
73 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Şırnak iline aittir.
74 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Bartın iline aittir.
75 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Ardahan iline aittir.
76 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Iğdır iline aittir.
77 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Yalova iline aittir.
78 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Karabük iline aittir.
79 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Kilis iline aittir.
80 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Osmaniye iline aittir.
81 NERENİN PLAKASI?
Düzce iline aittir.