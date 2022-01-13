TUSIAD Digital Turkey Conference has started

The second 'Digital Turkey Conference', organized by TUSIAD, has started online. Digital transformation in the world reshaped after the pandemic is discussed from a broad perspective at the conference, which was held with the theme of 'Not The Rules, The Game Itself Changed'.

The opening speeches of the meeting were made by the Chairman of Board of TUSIAD Simone Kaslowski and TUSIAD Board Member and Chairman of the Digital Turkey Roundtable Serkan Sevim. And the keynote speeches of the conference will be made by Sabanci Foundation's Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Sabanci Holding Guler Sabanci, Chairman of the Board of Koc holding Omer M. Koc, and Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Ekrem Imamoglu. The conference will last all day with various panels.

"Pioneering the Future: Data and Analytics, Future of Digital Human Resources in Turkey, Contribution of e-Marketplaces to SME, Innovation, and Economy, New Center of Commerce: Online Marketplaces, Growing While Transforming: Future Technology Trends, Data Protection and Competition Law in the Digital Economy, Initiatives Accelerating Digital Transformation, European Union Digital Single Market and Its Global Implications, Women Transforming Technology."