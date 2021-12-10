The Game Awards 2021 kazananları açıklandı!
Yılın en iyi oyunlarının ve espor etkinliklerinin seçildiği The Game Awards 2021 ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.
The Game Awards 2021, en iyi oyunların onurlandırıldığı ve ödüllendirildiği bir ödül törenidir. The Game Awards 2021 etkinliğin ev sahipliğini Los Angeles'taki Microsoft Tiyatrosu'nda Geoff Keighley sundu.
The Game Awards'dan erişilebilirlikteki yeniliklere ve en iyi anlatıma kadar birçok ödül bulunmaktadır, ancak her kategoriyi sadece bir oyun kazanabilir ve The Game Awards 2021'in tüm kazananlarını sizler için derledik.
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two - KAZANAN
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Deathloop - KAZANAN
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - KAZANAN
- Psychonauts 2
- Deathloop - KAZANAN
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - KAZANAN
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5 - KAZANAN
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- En İyi Performans
- Erika Mori, Life is Strange
- Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village - KAZANAN
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors - KAZANAN
- No Longer Home
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: War Zone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online - KAZANAN
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - KAZANAN
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - KAZANAN
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact - KAZANAN
- League of Legends
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
- Apex Legends: Escape
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Final Fantasy XIV Online - KAZANAN
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Hitman III
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 - KAZANAN
- Sniper Elite VR
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5 - KAZANAN
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal - KAZANAN
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread - KAZANAN
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise - KAZANAN
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive- - KAZANAN
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
- It Takes Two - KAZANAN
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- F1 2021
- Fifa 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5 - KAZANAN
- Riders Republic
- Age of Empires IV - KAZANAN
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two - KAZANAN
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
- Dream - KAZANAN
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev - KAZANAN
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
- Airat "Silent" Gaziev
- Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun - KAZANAN
- The International 2021
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship - KAZANAN
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends - KAZANAN
- Valorant
- Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty
- DWG KIA, League of Legends
- Natus Vincere, CS:GO - KAZANAN
- Team Spirit, DOTA2
- Sentinels, Valorant
- Elden Ring - KAZANAN
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
