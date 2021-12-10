The Game Awards 2021 kazananları açıklandı!

The Game Awards 2021, en iyi oyunların onurlandırıldığı ve ödüllendirildiği bir ödül törenidir. The Game Awards 2021 etkinliğin ev sahipliğini Los Angeles'taki Microsoft Tiyatrosu'nda Geoff Keighley sundu.

The Game Awards'dan erişilebilirlikteki yeniliklere ve en iyi anlatıma kadar birçok ödül bulunmaktadır, ancak her kategoriyi sadece bir oyun kazanabilir ve The Game Awards 2021'in tüm kazananlarını sizler için derledik.

Yılın Oyunu

Deathloop

It Takes Two - KAZANAN

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

En İyi Oyun Ödülü

Deathloop - KAZANAN

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

En İyi Anlatım

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - KAZANAN

Psychonauts 2

En İyi Sanat Yönetmeni

Deathloop - KAZANAN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

En İyi Skor/Müzik

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - KAZANAN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 - KAZANAN

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

En İyi Performans

Erika Mori, Life is Strange

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village - KAZANAN

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Etki Oyunları

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors - KAZANAN

No Longer Home

Devam Eden En İyi Oyun

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: War Zone

Final Fantasy XIV Online - KAZANAN

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

En İyi Indie Oyunu

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - KAZANAN

Inscryption

Loop Hero

En İyi Çıkış Yapan Indie Oyunu

Sable

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - KAZANAN

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Fantasian

Genshin Impact - KAZANAN

League of Legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Apex Legends: Escape

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Final Fantasy XIV Online - KAZANAN

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

Hitman III

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 - KAZANAN

Sniper Elite VR

Erişilebilirlikte İnovasyon

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 - KAZANAN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

En İyi Aksiyon oyunu

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal - KAZANAN

En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread - KAZANAN

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

En İyi RPG

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise - KAZANAN

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive- - KAZANAN

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

En İyi Aile Oyunu

It Takes Two - KAZANAN

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

F1 2021

Fifa 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5 - KAZANAN

Riders Republic

En İyi SIM/Strateji Oyunu

Age of Empires IV - KAZANAN

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two - KAZANAN

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Yılın İçerik Oluşturucusu

Dream - KAZANAN

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

En İyi Espor Oyuncusu

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev - KAZANAN

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

En İyi Espor Koçu

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun - KAZANAN

En İyi Espor Etkinliği

The International 2021

2021 League of Legends World Championship - KAZANAN

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

En İyi Espor Oyunu

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA2

League of Legends - KAZANAN

Valorant

En İyi Espor Takımı

Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty

DWG KIA, League of Legends

Natus Vincere, CS:GO - KAZANAN

Team Spirit, DOTA2

Sentinels, Valorant

En Çok Beklenen Oyun

Elden Ring - KAZANAN

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Yakupcan Aydemir Haberler.com Haberler.com - Son Dakika Haberleri

Haberler.com - Son Dakika Haberleri

Haberi Kaydet