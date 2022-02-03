Reciprocal charter flights between Turkey and Armenia, which have been halted since 2020, resumed yesterday. The plane of the Armenia-based airline company Fly One, making the Yerevan-Istanbul flight, landed at Istanbul Airport at 19.50 with 64 passengers. Aram Ananyan, Chairman of Fly One Airlines, stated that he is pleased with the resumption of flights between the two countries and said, "We are connecting cities and people again. I invite everyone to Armenia with pleasure and love."

Reciprocal charter flights between Turkey and Armenia resumed yesterday amid the normalization process between the two countries. Making its first flight from Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, to Istanbul, the Airbus-A320 plane of Fly One Airlines took off from Yerevan Zvartnots Airport at 18.00 local time with 64 passengers. Aram Ananyan, Chairman of FlyOne Airlines, also took part in the first flight. While the flight crew and company officials of the plane that landed at Istanbul Airport at 19.50 Turkish time were greeted with flowers, chocolate was offered to the passengers.

Fly One will operate reciprocal flights from Yerevan to Istanbul Airport three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Pegasus Airlines, on the other hand, will operate reciprocal flights on the Istanbul-Yerevan route three days a week. Flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Yerevan on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday; Arrival flights will be made from Yerevan Airport to Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

