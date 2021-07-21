Erdogan, "If conditions are met, we are thinking about taking over the management of the Kabul Airport"
Erdogan, "If conditions are met, we are thinking about taking over the management of the Kabul Airport"

Erdogan, 'If conditions are met, we are thinking about taking over the management of the Kabul Airport'
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and TRNC President Ersin Tatar answered the questions of the press after Eid al-Adha prayer in Lefkosa. Erdogan stressed that "We are positive about it at the moment but we have some conditions from the US" answered the question about Afghanistan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and TRNC President Ersin Tatar answered the questions of the press after Eid al-Adha prayer in Lefkosa. Erdogan stressed that "We are positive about it at the moment but we have some conditions from the US" answered the question about Afghanistan.

Answered the question about Afghanistan, President Erdogan stressed that "This is not the first time that sovereign powers, imperial powers inflict such troubles on Afghanistan. We had countless troubles in Afghanistan in the past as well. The Afghan people fought against these imperial powers and emerged victorious thanks to their sagacity and determination."

THREE CONDITIONS TO TAKE OVER PROTECTION OF AFGHANISTANReminding that imperial powers have been in Afghanistan for over 20 years, President Erdogan said: "We have stood with our Afghan brothers and sisters against these imperial powers. We have worked for the protection of the Kabul Airport and provided the Afghan people with every kind of humanitarian support. There is a new period now. Three main authorities are apparently present here. NATO, the US and Turkey. The US has decided to withdraw but we have already been operating the Kabul Airport for over 20 years. They have asked us to continue running it in the period ahead as well. We are positive about it at the moment but we have some conditions from the US. What are these conditions? One, the US shall stand with us in terms of diplomacy, in diplomatic relations. Two, it shall mobilize its logistical capabilities for us, it shall hand whatever power it has in terms of logistics over to Turkey. In addition, there will definitely be major problems in financial and administrative respects. It shall lend Turkey the necessary support regarding these topics. If these conditions can be met, we, as Turkey, are thinking about taking over the management of the Kabul Airport."Pointing out that the Taliban have some annoyances, President Erdogan stressed that it must be easier for the Taliban to talk with Turkey than with the US given the faith of the Taliban. Drawing attention to the ongoing process extending from Doha to Kabul, President Erdogan said: "I believe we will make good use of this process. There are some other alternatives. We continue to work on these alternatives as well."  

ONE NATION, THREE STATES 

TRNC President Tatar, when asked about the TRNC-Azerbaijan relations, described Azerbaijan as a brotherly country and, referring to the meeting held between the delegations of the two countries, said: "What lies in their hearts is to boost the relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The fact that deputies from such an important delegation are with us on such an important day of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, that is both the Eid al-Adha and the Peace and Freedom Day, the 47th anniversary, is actually an important message to the world. Our relations will further improve in time." Stating that thousands of Azerbaijanis live in the TRNC, President Tatar added: "We have significant and long-standing ties. As I have told them, we originate from the same nation and therefore the issue, in my opinion, is headed for 'one nation, three states'." 

After Tatar's evaluations, President Erdogan added "There is nothing to hesitate on this issue. We are constantly discussing these with my brother Ilham Aliyev. Hopefully, these round-trips will become continuous and will continue at a high level."

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN: NOW WE SAY TURKISH CYPRIOT

At the end of the press conference, President Erdogan also said, "Our concern is to achieve this unity, to make this unity much stronger. Now we call it Turkish Cypriot. This is how we look at it. We will continue to do so from now on."


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Erdogan, "If conditions are met, we are thinking about taking over the management of the Kabul Airport" - Haberler
