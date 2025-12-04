Haberler

The "80th anniversary" since the founding of the United Nations

The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations Haber Videosunu İzle
The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations
Haberin Videosunu İzle
Haberin Videosunu İzle
Güncelleme:
Facebook'da Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş WhatsApp'da Paylaş Google News'de Paylaş

In 2025, we are marking 80 years since the founding of the United Nations – the institution that has established peace, diplomacy, and solidarity at the center of relations between states and people.

On this occasion, the Consulates General of the Republic of Moldova and Germany in Istanbul organized a diplomatic and cultural event, held in the Şerefiye Sarnıcı (Cistern of Theodosius) museum, one of the most impressive architectural jewels of Istanbul, with a history of over 1600 years.

The event enjoyed a wide representation, with approximately 150 guests in attendance, bringing together representatives from:

  • international organizations based in Istanbul (UNDP, UN Women, UN DCO, UNV, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNODC, IFAD, IOM, OCHA, BSEC, OECD, World Health Organization, IFC-World Bank Group, UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, etc.);
  • relevant authorities and institutions in Turkey;
  • diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Turkey.

The event was also honored by special guests, such as His All-Holiness Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Mr. Nuri Aslan, Acting Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and Ms. Belen Sanz Luque, UN Women Regional Director.

The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations

In the opening speech of the event, the Consulate General of Moldova noted that: "The Republic of Moldova has been an active part of the UN for 33 years. Since accession, Moldova has benefited from the UN's continued support in multiple key areas, including strengthening democratic institutions, protecting human rights, economic and social development, and managing global challenges, from climate change to humanitarian crises. As a responsible member state, Moldova actively contributes to UN initiatives, participating in peacekeeping missions, supporting international stability, combating climate change, and promoting a dialogue based on solidarity and cooperation. For the Republic of Moldova, the UN is more than a partner – it is a constant support in our effort to build a European, democratic and prosperous state."

The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations

As co-organizer, the Consulate General of Moldova in Istanbul offered a concert by well-known composer and pan flute performer Constantin Moscovici, People's Artist of the Republic of Moldova, as well as organized a tasting of Moldovan wines provided by the Purcari Winery from Moldova. It should be noted that the quality of Moldovan wines was highly appreciated by the guests of the event.

CG Moldova – opening remarks: Good evening, distinguished guests! In 2025, we are marking 80 years since the founding of the United Nations - the institution that has established peace, diplomacy, and solidarity at the center of relations between states and people.

The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations

Eighty years of unity, cooperation, and a common responsibility for a world based on peace, security, and respect for fundamental human rights.

For eight decades, the UN delivered humanitarian assistance, promoted development, and built bridges of cooperation between nations. This anniversary is a moment of gratitude for the efforts made to promote peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

When we open the headlines about the UN, we often see information about crises, problems, and insufficient resources. Indeed, humanity is going through a difficult period. Especially on this occasion, we should remember that the UN gave us the principles of the United Nations Charter, namely that the UN is the only hope for those running from war, suffering from starvation, epidemics, or whose rights are being violated.

In a world marked by tensions and conflicts, we remain strongly dedicated to defending the principles of the UN Charter, promoting respect for international law, and maintaining international peace and security.

The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations

In the context of the basic principle of the UN - peace - we should recognize that, unfortunately, we realize the importance of peace and freedom only when we lose them. Our Ukrainian friends, through their courage and boundless determination, remind us of this truth every day. We look with deep respect toward Ukraine, not only as a neighbor, but as a symbol of resistance and hope. On this path, we condemn any kind of war in any corner of the world.

For 33 years, Moldova has been an active member of the UN global organization. The Republic of Moldova remains a dedicated and loyal partner of the United Nations and appreciates the role and assistance of the Organization in supporting the development of our country. Since joining, Moldova has received constant support from the UN in many key areas, including democratic institution building, human rights protection, economic and social development, and dealing with global challenges, from climate change to humanitarian crises.

As a responsible and active member state, Moldova is part of the decision-making process and actively contributes to UN actions, taking part in peace-keeping missions, supporting international stability, combating climate change, and promoting dialogue based on solidarity and cooperation.

The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations

For the Republic of Moldova, the UN is more than a partner; it is a constant support in our efforts to build a European, democratic, and a prosperous state.

The Republic of Moldova expresses its gratitude for the crucial role of the Organization in maintaining peace and international cooperation and reaffirms our country's strong commitment to work together with all member states for a more safe, equitable, and sustainable future for present and future generations.

On the occasion of this anniversary, we reaffirm our determination to consolidate our countries' partnership with the UN, to contribute to the realization of the vision of a more prosperous, peaceful, and fair world, to continue working toward sustainable development goals for the benefit of our citizens, and to support global and regional efforts to ensure peace, security, and prosperity.

We look to the future with hope and believe that the United Nations can become an even more powerful structure and a leading player in the service of peace, solidarity, and international cooperation.

The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations

We look to the future with confidence, united in the faith that only through cooperation can we ensure a safer and more stable world for future generations.

When we say "through cooperation" – a founding principle of the United Nations – we can also point as an example tonight's event. In the magnificent metropolis of Istanbul, and on the territory of a strategic partner for all, the Republic of Turkey, two member countries of a global organization - a big and powerful country, Germany, together with a "small country but with a big heart," Moldova - succeeded to organize the celebration of the "80th anniversary of the United Nations."

Dear friends, partners, colleagues,

On the occasion of UN80, today, here in the incredible city of Istanbul, on our United Nations Day, we encourage you to work together to fulfill the profound promise of the UN Charter, so that our children will inherit a world defined by its values—human rights, dignity, sustainable development, peace, and international security.

Happy birthday, United Nations!

Mutlu yıllar United Nations!

The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations

Finally, but not least, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and İBB Kültür for their collaboration, constant support, and assistance in the organization of this event in the wonderful Şerefiye Cistern Museum.

In this context, we welcome Mr. Nuri Aslan, acting mayor of Istanbul, and invite His Excellency to the stage."

Umut Halavart
Haberler.com / Dünya
İşte Büyükçekmece Adliyesi'ndeki skandal hırsızlığın ilk görüntüleri

İşte son yılların en büyük hırsızlığının ilk görüntüleri
İmralı'daki görüşmenin özet tutanağı komisyonda okundu

Öcalan'dan "özerklik" sorusuna dikkat çeken yanıt
ABD'deki Türkler, yoğun göçmen denetimleriyle tedirgin

O ülkede Türkler neredeyse adım atamıyor! Denetimler bir anda arttı
Almanya, Polonya'ya yaklaşık 150 asker ve Eurofighter savaş uçağı konuşlandırdı

Putin'in uykularını kaçıracak görüntü! Hepsini o ülkeye getirdiler
Fiyatlar yükseldi, uzmanlardan altın uyarısı geldi: Yoğun bakımlık olan var

Bunun ucuzunu sakın almayın! Yoğun bakımlık olan dahi var
Emre Belözoğlu Süper Lig ekibine imzayı attı

Ünlü teknik direktörden boşalan koltuğa oturdu
Erkek kıtlığı olan ülkede kadınlar 'saatlik koca' kiralıyor

Erkek kıtlığı olan ülkede kadınlar saatlik koca kiralıyor
İki kardeşin öldüğü kazada kamyon şoföründen tepki çeken savunma: Kör noktada kaldılar

İki kişinin öldüğü kazada pes dedirten savunma: "Görmedim"
İçerisinden ses gelen koltuğun bezini kesince dondu kaldı: Hayatımın şokunu yaşıyorum

İçerisinden ses gelen koltuğun bezini kesince dondu kaldı
İsrail, harita paylaşıp 'vuracağız' dediği Lübnan'a saldırdı! İşte bölgeden gelen ilk görüntüler

İsrail, harita paylaşıp "vuracağız" dediği ülkeye saldırdı
Türkiye adliyedeki 147 milyonluk hırsızlığı konuşuyor! Şüpheli memur hakkında kırmızı bültenle arama talep edildi

Adliyeden 147 milyonluk vurgun yapan katip hakkında yeni gelişme
Adliyeden 25 kilo altın çalan memurun eşi bakın hangi mesleği yapıyormuş

25 kilo altın çalan memurun eşi bakın hangi mesleği yapıyormuş
Uzmanlar o bölge için uyardı: 700 yıldır stres birikti, 8.8'lik iki büyük deprem olabilir

Uzmanlar o bölgeyi işaret etti: 8.8 büyüklüğünde iki deprem olabilir
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan istedi, Sinan Akçıl boşanmayı 1 yıl erteledi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan istedi, boşanmayı 1 yıl erteledi
Koca bir ilçe kokudan yerinde duramıyor! Hepsini vatandaşa yedirmişler

Koca bir ilçe kokudan yerinde duramıyor! Hepsini vatandaşa yedirmişler
Liste güncelledi, hepsi il olmaya aday! İşte plaka hazırlığındaki 5 ilçe

Liste güncelledi, hepsi il olmaya aday! İşte plaka hazırlığındaki 5 ilçe
İmralı'ya giden MHP'li Feti Yıldız, Öcalan'la görüşmesini anlattı

İmralı'ya giden MHP'li isim Öcalan'la görüşmesini anlattı
'Ege'yi füzelerle kapatacağız' diyen Yunanistan'a MSB'den yanıt: Bertaraf ederiz

"Ege'yi füzelerle kapatırız" diyen Yunanistan'a anladığı dilden yanıt
Bolu'da köylüler ayaklandı, giriş çıkışları kapattı! Tek bir talepleri var

O ilde köylüler ayaklandı, giriş çıkışları kapattı! Tek talepleri var
25 kilo altın çalan memurun annesinden olayın seyrini değiştirecek sözler

Adliye soygununda anne konuştu! Olayın seyrini değiştirecek sözler
Kurbağaların rahatça çiftleşmesi için yapılan aşk tünelinde inşaat sona erdi

Uzmanları dinlediler, rahat çiftleşsinler diye tünel inşa ettiler
Çatışmanın ortasında can pazarı! Anne kucağında bebeğiyle vuruldu

Çatışmanın ortasında can pazarı! Anne kucağında bebeğiyle vuruldu
Gomez yine müslümanlara saldırdı, Moderatörün sorusuna dondu kaldı!

Gomez yine müslümanlara saldırdı, Moderatörün sorusuna dondu kaldı!
Dünya Altın Konseyi 2026 tahminini açıkladı! Sürpriz senaryolar var

Dünya Altın Konseyi 2026 tahminini açıkladı! Sürpriz senaryolar var
Cizre provokasyonuna imza atan Barzaniler'den Suriye ile ilgili skandal talep

Cizre provokasyonu sonrası Barzaniler'den skandal Suriye talebi
11 yaşındaki engelli çocuğun yıllarca güvercin kümesinde yaşatıldığı ortaya çıktı

Türkiye'nin başkentinde insanlıktan utandıran görüntü
Real Madrid'de deprem: Yıldız isim aylarca yok

Real Madrid'de deprem! Aylarca forma giyemeyecek
Ruhsatı iptal edilen AVM'de mühürleme krizi! Mahkeme son dakika durdurdu

Dev AVM'yi mühürlemeye gittiler, mahkemenin kararıyla geri döndüler
Kayseri'de kayınbirader cinayetinde 'İntihar' iddiası

Kayınbirader cinayetinde şok gelişme! Bilirkişi sanıkla aynı fikirde
Haberler.com
500
Haberler.com'da yer alan yorumlar, kullanıcıların kişisel görüşlerini yansıtır ve haberler.com'un editöryal politikası ile örtüşmeyebilir. Yorumların hukuki sorumluluğu tamamen yazarlarına aittir.
Dünya Altın Konseyi 2026 tahminini açıkladı! Sürpriz senaryolar var

Dünya Altın Konseyi 2026 tahminini açıkladı! Sürpriz senaryolar var
Kurbağaların rahatça çiftleşmesi için yapılan aşk tünelinde inşaat sona erdi

Uzmanları dinlediler, rahat çiftleşsinler diye tünel inşa ettiler
Çatışmanın ortasında can pazarı! Anne kucağında bebeğiyle vuruldu

Çatışmanın ortasında can pazarı! Anne kucağında bebeğiyle vuruldu
Gomez yine müslümanlara saldırdı, Moderatörün sorusuna dondu kaldı!

Gomez yine müslümanlara saldırdı, Moderatörün sorusuna dondu kaldı!
Dünya Altın Konseyi 2026 tahminini açıkladı! Sürpriz senaryolar var

Dünya Altın Konseyi 2026 tahminini açıkladı! Sürpriz senaryolar var
Cizre provokasyonuna imza atan Barzaniler'den Suriye ile ilgili skandal talep

Cizre provokasyonu sonrası Barzaniler'den skandal Suriye talebi
11 yaşındaki engelli çocuğun yıllarca güvercin kümesinde yaşatıldığı ortaya çıktı

Türkiye'nin başkentinde insanlıktan utandıran görüntü
Real Madrid'de deprem: Yıldız isim aylarca yok

Real Madrid'de deprem! Aylarca forma giyemeyecek
Ruhsatı iptal edilen AVM'de mühürleme krizi! Mahkeme son dakika durdurdu

Dev AVM'yi mühürlemeye gittiler, mahkemenin kararıyla geri döndüler
Kayseri'de kayınbirader cinayetinde 'İntihar' iddiası

Kayınbirader cinayetinde şok gelişme! Bilirkişi sanıkla aynı fikirde
Öğrencilerin zorbalık yapıp dalga geçtiği öğretmenden ders gibi sözler

Öğrencilerin her türlü rezilliği yaptığı öğretmenden ders gibi sözler
Sancaktepe'de yürek sızlatan görüntü! Zabıtalara 'Yeter' diye yalvardı

Yürek sızlatan görüntü! "Çoğunu aldınız, yeter" diye yalvardı
Terör örgütünden Türkiye'ye küstah suçlama! Gözdağı verip utanmadan bir de şart koştu

Türkiye'ye küstah suçlama! Gözdağı verip utanmadan bir de şart koştu
title
Gelişmelerden Anında Haberdar Olun!

Masaüstü bildirimlerimize izin vererek en son haberleri, analizleri ve derinlemesine içerikleri hemen öğrenin.