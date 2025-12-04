The '80th anniversary' since the founding of the United Nations

On this occasion, the Consulates General of the Republic of Moldova and Germany in Istanbul organized a diplomatic and cultural event, held in the Şerefiye Sarnıcı (Cistern of Theodosius) museum, one of the most impressive architectural jewels of Istanbul, with a history of over 1600 years.

The event enjoyed a wide representation, with approximately 150 guests in attendance, bringing together representatives from:

international organizations based in Istanbul (UNDP, UN Women, UN DCO, UNV, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNODC, IFAD, IOM, OCHA, BSEC, OECD, World Health Organization, IFC-World Bank Group, UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, etc.);

relevant authorities and institutions in Turkey;

diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Turkey.

The event was also honored by special guests, such as His All-Holiness Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Mr. Nuri Aslan, Acting Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and Ms. Belen Sanz Luque, UN Women Regional Director.

In the opening speech of the event, the Consulate General of Moldova noted that: "The Republic of Moldova has been an active part of the UN for 33 years. Since accession, Moldova has benefited from the UN's continued support in multiple key areas, including strengthening democratic institutions, protecting human rights, economic and social development, and managing global challenges, from climate change to humanitarian crises. As a responsible member state, Moldova actively contributes to UN initiatives, participating in peacekeeping missions, supporting international stability, combating climate change, and promoting a dialogue based on solidarity and cooperation. For the Republic of Moldova, the UN is more than a partner – it is a constant support in our effort to build a European, democratic and prosperous state."

As co-organizer, the Consulate General of Moldova in Istanbul offered a concert by well-known composer and pan flute performer Constantin Moscovici, People's Artist of the Republic of Moldova, as well as organized a tasting of Moldovan wines provided by the Purcari Winery from Moldova. It should be noted that the quality of Moldovan wines was highly appreciated by the guests of the event.

CG Moldova – opening remarks: Good evening, distinguished guests! In 2025, we are marking 80 years since the founding of the United Nations - the institution that has established peace, diplomacy, and solidarity at the center of relations between states and people.

Eighty years of unity, cooperation, and a common responsibility for a world based on peace, security, and respect for fundamental human rights.

For eight decades, the UN delivered humanitarian assistance, promoted development, and built bridges of cooperation between nations. This anniversary is a moment of gratitude for the efforts made to promote peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

When we open the headlines about the UN, we often see information about crises, problems, and insufficient resources. Indeed, humanity is going through a difficult period. Especially on this occasion, we should remember that the UN gave us the principles of the United Nations Charter, namely that the UN is the only hope for those running from war, suffering from starvation, epidemics, or whose rights are being violated.

In a world marked by tensions and conflicts, we remain strongly dedicated to defending the principles of the UN Charter, promoting respect for international law, and maintaining international peace and security.

In the context of the basic principle of the UN - peace - we should recognize that, unfortunately, we realize the importance of peace and freedom only when we lose them. Our Ukrainian friends, through their courage and boundless determination, remind us of this truth every day. We look with deep respect toward Ukraine, not only as a neighbor, but as a symbol of resistance and hope. On this path, we condemn any kind of war in any corner of the world.

For 33 years, Moldova has been an active member of the UN global organization. The Republic of Moldova remains a dedicated and loyal partner of the United Nations and appreciates the role and assistance of the Organization in supporting the development of our country. Since joining, Moldova has received constant support from the UN in many key areas, including democratic institution building, human rights protection, economic and social development, and dealing with global challenges, from climate change to humanitarian crises.

As a responsible and active member state, Moldova is part of the decision-making process and actively contributes to UN actions, taking part in peace-keeping missions, supporting international stability, combating climate change, and promoting dialogue based on solidarity and cooperation.

For the Republic of Moldova, the UN is more than a partner; it is a constant support in our efforts to build a European, democratic, and a prosperous state.

The Republic of Moldova expresses its gratitude for the crucial role of the Organization in maintaining peace and international cooperation and reaffirms our country's strong commitment to work together with all member states for a more safe, equitable, and sustainable future for present and future generations.

On the occasion of this anniversary, we reaffirm our determination to consolidate our countries' partnership with the UN, to contribute to the realization of the vision of a more prosperous, peaceful, and fair world, to continue working toward sustainable development goals for the benefit of our citizens, and to support global and regional efforts to ensure peace, security, and prosperity.

We look to the future with hope and believe that the United Nations can become an even more powerful structure and a leading player in the service of peace, solidarity, and international cooperation.

We look to the future with confidence, united in the faith that only through cooperation can we ensure a safer and more stable world for future generations.

When we say "through cooperation" – a founding principle of the United Nations – we can also point as an example tonight's event. In the magnificent metropolis of Istanbul, and on the territory of a strategic partner for all, the Republic of Turkey, two member countries of a global organization - a big and powerful country, Germany, together with a "small country but with a big heart," Moldova - succeeded to organize the celebration of the "80th anniversary of the United Nations."

Dear friends, partners, colleagues,

On the occasion of UN80, today, here in the incredible city of Istanbul, on our United Nations Day, we encourage you to work together to fulfill the profound promise of the UN Charter, so that our children will inherit a world defined by its values—human rights, dignity, sustainable development, peace, and international security.

Happy birthday, United Nations!

Mutlu yıllar United Nations!

Finally, but not least, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and İBB Kültür for their collaboration, constant support, and assistance in the organization of this event in the wonderful Şerefiye Cistern Museum.

In this context, we welcome Mr. Nuri Aslan, acting mayor of Istanbul, and invite His Excellency to the stage."