Yeni İphone Modelleriyle İphone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti?

Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti? iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması…

iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 ile aynı çizgide kalırken, iPhone X bambaşka bir yöne gidiyor.  Apple bu yılki etkinlik sonrası bir yada iki değil tam 3 yeni cihaz ile seçim yapma şansı verdi.

Bana göre iPhone X'in olduğu yerde iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus'ın pekte alıcı bulacağını düşünmüyorum.

iPhone X edge-to-edge yani uçtan uca ekran ve TrueDepth kamera sunarken diğerleri bir önceki mirasında geliştirilmiş hali olarak kalıyor. Biraz daha gelenekselliği sevenler için iPhone 8 ve 8 Plus biraz daha tercih sebebi gibi kalabilir.

iPhone 7 ve iPhone 7 Plus sahipleri  cihazlarını yükseltmek isterlerse aradaki farklar neler? işte bunu iki farklı tablo şeklinde size sunuyoruz.

Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması
iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması

iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 7

Pricing
$999, $1149 (off contract)
$699, $849 (off contract)
$649, $749, $849 (offcontract)

Dimensions
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches)

Weight
174g (6.14 ounces)
148g (5.22 ounces)
138g (4.87 ounces)

Screen size
5.8 inches (147.32mm)
4.7 inches (119.38mm)
4.7 inches (119.38mm)

Screen resolution
2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
1,334 x 750 (326ppi)

Screen type
Super Retina OLED
Retina HD IPS LCD
Retina HD IPS LCD

Battery
Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
1,960mAh

Internal storage
64 / 256 GB
64 / 256 GB
32/128/256GB

External storage
None
None
None

Rear camera
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
12MP, f/1.8
12MP, f/1.8

Front-facing cam
7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2

Video capture
4K at 60fps
4K at 60fps
4K at 30fps

NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes

Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.0
v4.2

SoC
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A10 Fusion

CPU
Not available
Not available
2.34GHz quad-core

GPU
Not available
Not available
PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus

RAM
Not available
Not available
2GB

WiFi
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac

Operating system
iOS 11
iOS 11
iOS 10

Notable features
Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
Touch ID, IP67 certified

iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus ve iPhone 7 Plus Karşılaştırması

iPhone X
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7 Plus

Pricing
$999, $1149 (off contract)
$799, $949 (off contract)
$769, $869, $969 (off-contract)

Known dimensions
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)

Weight
174g (6.14 ounces)
202g (7.13 ounces)
188g (6.63 ounces)

Screen size
5.8 inches (147.32mm)
5.5 inches (139.7mm)
5.5 inches (139.7mm)

Screen resolution
2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)

Screen type
Super Retina OLED
Retina HD IPS LCD
Retina HD IPS LCD

Battery
Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
2,900mAh

Internal storage
64 / 256 GB
64 GB / 256 GB
32/128/256GB

External storage
None
None
None

Rear camera
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

Front-facing cam
7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
7MP f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2

Video capture
4K at 60fps
4K at 60fps
4K at 30fps

NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes

Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.0
v4.2

SoC
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A10 Fusion

CPU
Not available
Not available
2.34GHz quad-core

GPU
Not available
Not available
PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus

RAM
Not available
Not available
3GB

WiFi
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac

Operating system
iOS 11
iOS 11
iOS 10

Notable features
Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
Touch ID, IP67 certified

