Yeni İphone Modelleriyle İphone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti?
Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti? iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması…
iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 ile aynı çizgide kalırken, iPhone X bambaşka bir yöne gidiyor. Apple bu yılki etkinlik sonrası bir yada iki değil tam 3 yeni cihaz ile seçim yapma şansı verdi.
Bana göre iPhone X'in olduğu yerde iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus'ın pekte alıcı bulacağını düşünmüyorum.
iPhone X edge-to-edge yani uçtan uca ekran ve TrueDepth kamera sunarken diğerleri bir önceki mirasında geliştirilmiş hali olarak kalıyor. Biraz daha gelenekselliği sevenler için iPhone 8 ve 8 Plus biraz daha tercih sebebi gibi kalabilir.
iPhone 7 ve iPhone 7 Plus sahipleri cihazlarını yükseltmek isterlerse aradaki farklar neler? işte bunu iki farklı tablo şeklinde size sunuyoruz.
Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması
iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 7
Pricing
$999, $1149 (off contract)
$699, $849 (off contract)
$649, $749, $849 (offcontract)
Dimensions
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches)
Weight
174g (6.14 ounces)
148g (5.22 ounces)
138g (4.87 ounces)
Screen size
5.8 inches (147.32mm)
4.7 inches (119.38mm)
4.7 inches (119.38mm)
Screen resolution
2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
Screen type
Super Retina OLED
Retina HD IPS LCD
Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery
Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
1,960mAh
Internal storage
64 / 256 GB
64 / 256 GB
32/128/256GB
External storage
None
None
None
Rear camera
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
12MP, f/1.8
12MP, f/1.8
Front-facing cam
7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2
Video capture
4K at 60fps
4K at 60fps
4K at 30fps
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.0
v4.2
SoC
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A10 Fusion
CPU
Not available
Not available
2.34GHz quad-core
GPU
Not available
Not available
PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
RAM
Not available
Not available
2GB
WiFi
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system
iOS 11
iOS 11
iOS 10
Notable features
Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
Touch ID, IP67 certified
iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus ve iPhone 7 Plus Karşılaştırması
iPhone X
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7 Plus
Pricing
$999, $1149 (off contract)
$799, $949 (off contract)
$769, $869, $969 (off-contract)
Known dimensions
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
Weight
174g (6.14 ounces)
202g (7.13 ounces)
188g (6.63 ounces)
Screen size
5.8 inches (147.32mm)
5.5 inches (139.7mm)
5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution
2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type
Super Retina OLED
Retina HD IPS LCD
Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery
Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
2,900mAh
Internal storage
64 / 256 GB
64 GB / 256 GB
32/128/256GB
External storage
None
None
None
Rear camera
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Front-facing cam
7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
7MP f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2
Video capture
4K at 60fps
4K at 60fps
4K at 30fps
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.0
v4.2
SoC
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A10 Fusion
CPU
Not available
Not available
2.34GHz quad-core
GPU
Not available
Not available
PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
RAM
Not available
Not available
3GB
WiFi
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system
iOS 11
iOS 11
iOS 10
Notable features
Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
Touch ID, IP67 certified
