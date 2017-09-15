Yeni İphone Modelleriyle İphone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti?

3 Yeni iPhone ve iPhone 7 Arasındaki Farklar Neler?





iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 ile aynı çizgide kalırken, iPhone X bambaşka bir yöne gidiyor. Apple bu yılki etkinlik sonrası bir yada iki değil tam 3 yeni cihaz ile seçim yapma şansı verdi.



Bana göre iPhone X'in olduğu yerde iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus'ın pekte alıcı bulacağını düşünmüyorum.



iPhone X edge-to-edge yani uçtan uca ekran ve TrueDepth kamera sunarken diğerleri bir önceki mirasında geliştirilmiş hali olarak kalıyor. Biraz daha gelenekselliği sevenler için iPhone 8 ve 8 Plus biraz daha tercih sebebi gibi kalabilir.



iPhone 7 ve iPhone 7 Plus sahipleri cihazlarını yükseltmek isterlerse aradaki farklar neler? işte bunu iki farklı tablo şeklinde size sunuyoruz.



Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması

iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması



iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 7



Pricing

$999, $1149 (off contract)

$699, $849 (off contract)

$649, $749, $849 (offcontract)



Dimensions

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)

138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches)



Weight

174g (6.14 ounces)

148g (5.22 ounces)

138g (4.87 ounces)



Screen size

5.8 inches (147.32mm)

4.7 inches (119.38mm)

4.7 inches (119.38mm)



Screen resolution

2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)

1,334 x 750 (326ppi)

1,334 x 750 (326ppi)



Screen type

Super Retina OLED

Retina HD IPS LCD

Retina HD IPS LCD



Battery

Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)

Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)

1,960mAh



Internal storage

64 / 256 GB

64 / 256 GB

32/128/256GB



External storage

None

None

None



Rear camera

Dual cameras:

Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4

12MP, f/1.8

12MP, f/1.8



Front-facing cam

7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2

7MP, f/2.2

7MP, f/2.2



Video capture

4K at 60fps

4K at 60fps

4K at 30fps



NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes



Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v4.2



SoC

Apple A11 Bionic

Apple A11 Bionic

Apple A10 Fusion



CPU

Not available

Not available

2.34GHz quad-core



GPU

Not available

Not available

PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus



RAM

Not available

Not available

2GB



WiFi

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac



Operating system

iOS 11

iOS 11

iOS 10



Notable features

Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging

New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging

Touch ID, IP67 certified



iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus ve iPhone 7 Plus Karşılaştırması



iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 Plus



Pricing

$999, $1149 (off contract)

$799, $949 (off contract)

$769, $869, $969 (off-contract)



Known dimensions

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)

158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)

158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)



Weight

174g (6.14 ounces)

202g (7.13 ounces)

188g (6.63 ounces)



Screen size

5.8 inches (147.32mm)

5.5 inches (139.7mm)

5.5 inches (139.7mm)



Screen resolution

2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)

1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)

1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)



Screen type

Super Retina OLED

Retina HD IPS LCD

Retina HD IPS LCD



Battery

Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)

Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)

2,900mAh



Internal storage

64 / 256 GB

64 GB / 256 GB

32/128/256GB



External storage

None

None

None



Rear camera

Dual cameras:

Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4

Dual cameras:

Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

Dual cameras:

Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8



Front-facing cam

7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2

7MP f/2.2

7MP, f/2.2



Video capture

4K at 60fps

4K at 60fps

4K at 30fps



NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes



Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v4.2



SoC

Apple A11 Bionic

Apple A11 Bionic

Apple A10 Fusion



CPU

Not available

Not available

2.34GHz quad-core



GPU

Not available

Not available

PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus



RAM

Not available

Not available

3GB



WiFi

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac



Operating system

iOS 11

iOS 11

iOS 10



Notable features

Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging

New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging

Touch ID, IP67 certified



