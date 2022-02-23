We don't want war, we don't provoke war says Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar made statements about Russia's decision in Donetsk and Luhansk at the press conference he held at the embassy. Ambassador Bodnar said that Russia has sent its troops to the region, thereby wants officially fixing the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory. "The greatest risk of escalation is in parts of the currently occupied Donetsk and Luhansk areas. Ukraine reaffirms its commitment to diplomacy in resolving this conflict with Russia. We welcome the sanctions against Russia. We hope that these sanctions will be strengthened as Russian aggression escalates. In this context, the sanctions of the European Union against the Russian deputies who voted in the parliament for the recognition of the sovereign territory of Ukraine by the Russian Parliament are extremely positive. I am sure that other states should consider such sanctions against the aggressor Russia" said Bodnar in the press conference.

We are open to any negotiation format, including ADF. Our party has announced the preparation in question both formally and informally. As you now know, Putin is the one who only has the key to peace. It is also his decision to expand armed aggression or return to the negotiating table. We can expect anything from the Russian side. According to our research, they do not have enough opportunities to launch an all-out attack, but of course, in this context, Russia is ready for local operations and provocation in some places. Based on the statements given by the Russian side, they want to continue the occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. These are public statements only. We are also open to the worst-case scenario" said Ambassador Bodnar, evaluating Russia's participation in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF).

