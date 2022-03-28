94. Oscar Ödülleri bu gece sahiplerini buluyor! İşte adaylar
Haberler.com - Emre İliksiz - Kültür Sanat
- Güncelleme:
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen 94. Oscar Ödülleri, bu gece Türkiye saati ile saat 03.00'te başlayacak törenle sahiplerini bulacak. İşte 2022 Oscar adayları...
Sinema dünyasının en prestijli organizasyonlarından biri olan Oscar ödülleri, 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak. Türkiye saati ile saati 03.00'te başlayacak olan ödül töreni, TRT 2 ekranlarından izlenebilecek.
İşte 2022 Oscar adayları:
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of The Dog
- The Tragedy
- West Side Story
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Yanna (Buhtan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs of Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
- Be Alive
- Dos Oroguitos
- Down to Joy
- No Time To Die
- Somehow to Do
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- Power
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home