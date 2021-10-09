Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old

Ziheyye El Halil went into labor during the Peace Spring (Baris Pinari) Operation and gave birth to a girl after the Turkish soldiers brought her from Tel Abyad to the hospital in Akcakale with an armored vehicle.

Ziheyye El Halil went into labor during the Peace Spring (Baris Pinari) Operation and gave birth to a girl after the Turkish soldiers brought her from Tel Abyad to the hospital in Akcakale with an armored vehicle.  Ziheyye El Halil's daughter, named 'Pinar' (Spring) after the Peace Spring, turns 2 years old. The birthday of Pinar, the symbol name of the operation, was celebrated with a cake brought by the soldiers who visited her.

Within the scope of the Peace Spring Operation launched by the Turkish Armed Forces ( Tsk ) together with the Syrian National Army on October 9, 2019, against the PKK/ Ypg terrorist organization that occupied Ras al-Ayn and Tel Abyad in northern Syria, the 120-kilometer Tel Abyad-Ras al-Ayn line was secured with the clearing of terrorists in a short time. While the mine-IED clearance was continuing in Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn as part of the operation, the Turkish soldiers working in the region took action when they heard that Syrian Ziheyye El Halil's child-birth pains increased. Ziheyye was brought from Tel Abyad to the Akcakale Border Gate and later brought to the Akcakale State Hospital. Ziheyye El Halil, who was taken to the delivery room by the doctors, gave birth to a baby girl. Ziheyye El Halil named her daughter Pinar (Spring) after Operation Peace Spring.

PİNAR CELEBRATED HER 2TH BIRTHDAY

Turkish soldiers, who brought Ziheyye El Halil to the hospital, did not forget Pinar, the symbol name of the operation, on the 2nd anniversary of Operation Peace Spring. The soldiers made a birthday surprise for Pinar by going to the family's house in the Suluk town of Tel Abyad district with a cake. Pinar, who was checked by the doctor, then blew the candles on the birthday cake brought by the soldiers. Pinar was also given birthday gifts. Little Pinar waved goodbye to the soldiers who made a birthday surprise to her.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

--------------------

-Soldiers bringing the birthday cake

-Birthday celebration

-Giving gifts

Soldiers taking care of baby Pinar

-Details


Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old

Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old

Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old

Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
'Uyuyan hücre' olarak adlandırılıyordu! YPG'li terörist Adana'da yakalandı

"Uyuyan hücre" olarak adlandırılıyordu! YPG'li terörist Adana'da yakalandı
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Devlet Bahçeli Mustafa Şentop Vladimir Putin Numan Kurtulmuş Binali Yıldırım
Magazin Mustafa Keser Amelia Hamlin Kate Middleton İbrahim Tatlıses
Spor Ersun Yanal Kim Min-jae Stefan Kuntz Kerem Aktürkoğlu Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler Rüya Tabirleri Yemek Tarifleri Sultan Selim
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Syrian baby Pinar, the symbol name of Operation Peace Spring, is 2 years old - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 09.10.2021 14:49:13. #1.17#