70 volunteers collected 3 tons of garbage around Nemrut Crater Lake and enjoyed the autumn scenery

VAN (DHA) - Municipal teams, NGO representatives, and Van Lake activists in the Tatvan district of BITLIS City; cleared garbage around Nemrut, the world's second-largest, Turkey's biggest crater lake. About 3 tons of garbage was collected from the UNESCO candidate Nemrut.

Cleaning work was carried out in Nemrut Crater Lake, which has an "Excellence Award" within the scope of European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN), attracting the attention of local and foreign tourists with its snowy mountains, endemic plants, hot and cold lakes. A team of 70 people, consisting of Bitlis Tatvan Municipality, NGO representatives, and Van Lake Activists Association volunteers, cleaned the picnic areas around Nemrut. Approximately 3 tons of collected garbage was loaded on a truck and taken to the waste center.

Hakan Caliskan, the tour guide, stated that the region is beautiful in every season and added, " Visitors are amazed by the Nemrut crater lake. Visitor numbers are increasing day by day. We will bring our groups here until the last week of October. But this is a region that should be visited in every period. Because the natural environment is very beautiful in every season and people admire it."

FOOTAGE;Autumn scenery from Nemrut Crater Lake