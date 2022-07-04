Female commander of Azerbaijan Shirinova visited the grave of Nene Hatun

Aida Shirinova (63), who fought against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh as a female commander in the Azerbaijani army and retired after serving as a police officer for about 28 years, visited the grave of Turkish heroine Nene Hatun in Erzurum.

Aida Shirinova was born in the town of Berde located in Karabakh Plain in 1959 and decided to become a soldier after the Armenians killed 613 Azerbaijani Turks in Khojaly in 1992. Shirinova served as a lieutenant colonel in the Azerbaijani army until 1998, and also fought in front in the Nagorno-Karabakh war. Lieutenant Colonel Shirinova served as a commander in the Azerbaijan army for about 6 years and later was appointed as a police officer by the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Shirinova retired after serving as a police officer for nearly 28 years.

-Shirinova and the Aziziye Bastion

