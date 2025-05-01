Cynthia Erivo'nun sunuculuğunu üstleneceği 'Tony Ödülleri' için adaylar belli oldu.

'2025 Tony Ödülleri' adayları açıklandı. Cynthia Erivo'nun sunuculuğunu üstleneceği ödül töreni, 8 Haziran'da New York'ta düzenlenecek. Listede George Clooney, Audra McDonald ve Mia Farrow gibi isimler yer aldı.

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ

Glenn Davis, "Purpose"

Gabriel Ebert, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Francis Joe, "Yellow Face"

Bob Odenkirk, "Glengarry Glenn Ross"

Conrad Ricamora, "Oh, Mary!"

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ

Talia Ashe, "English"

Jessica Hecht, "Eureka Day"

Marjan Neshat, "English"

Fina Strazza, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Kara Young, "Purpose"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ

Brooks Ashmankas, "Smash"

Jeb Brown, "Dead Outlaw"

Danny Burstein, "Gypsy"

Jak Malone, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

Taylor Trensch, "Floyd Collins"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ

Natalie Venetia Belcon, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Julia Knitel, "Dead Outlaw"

Gracie Lawrence, "Just In Time"

Justina Machado, "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical'

Joy Woods, "Gypsy"

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ SAHNE TASARIMI ÖDÜLÜ

Marsha Ginsberg, "English"

Rob Howell, "The Hills of California"

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Miriam Buether and 59, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Scott Park, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ SAHNE TASARIMI ÖDÜLÜ

Rachel Hauck, "Swept Away"

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Arnulfo Maldonado, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Derek McLane, "Death Becomes Her"

Derek McLane, "Just In Time"

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI ÖDÜLÜ

Brenda Abbandandolo, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Marg Horwell, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Rob Howell, "The Hills of California"

Holly Pierson, "Oh, Mary!"

Brigitte Reiffenstul, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI ÖDÜLÜ

Dede Ayite, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Gregg Barnes, "Boop! The Musical"

Clint Ramos, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Paul Tazewell, "Death Becomes Her"

Catherine Zuber, "Just in Time"

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ IŞIKLANDIRMA ÖDÜLÜ

Natasha Chivers, "The Hills of California"

Jon Clark, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Nick Schlieper, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ IŞIKLANDIRMA ÖDÜLÜ

Jack Knowles, "Sunset Blvd."

Tyler Micoleau, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Scott Zielinski and Ruby Horng Sun, "Floyd Collins"

Ben Stanton, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Justin Townsend, "Death Becomes Her"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ SES KURGUSU ÖDÜLÜ

Jonathan Deans, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Adam Fisher, "Sunset Blvd."

Peter Hylenski, "Just In Time"

Peter Hylenski, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Dan Moses Schreier, "Floyd Collins"

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ SES KURGUSU ÖDÜLÜ

Paul Arditti, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Palmer Hefferan, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Daniel Kruger, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Nick Powell, "The Hills of California"

Clemence Williams, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

EN İYİ KİTAPTAN UYARLAMA MÜZİKAL ÖDÜLÜ

Marco Ramirez, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Itamar Moses, "Dead Outlaw"

Marco Pennette, "Death Becomes Her"

Will Aronson and Hue Park, "Maybe Happy Ending"

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI ÖDÜLÜ

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, "Dead Outlaw"

Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, "Death Becomes Her"

Will Aronson and Hue Park, "Maybe Happy Ending"

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical"

EN İYİ ORKESTRASYON ÖDÜLÜ

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, "Just In Time"

Will Aronson, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Bruce Coughlin, "Floyd Collins"

Margo Paguia, "Buena Vista Social Club"

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Sunset Blvd."

EN İYİ KOREOGRAFİ ÖDÜLÜ

Joshua Bergasse, "Smash"

Camille A. Brown, "Gypsy"

Christopher Gattelli, "Death Becomes Her"

Jerry Mitchell, "Boop! The Musical"

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, "Buena Vista Social Club"

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ YÖNETMEN ÖDÜLÜ

Knud Adams, "English"

Sam Mendes, "The Hills of California"

Sam Pinkleton, "Oh, Mary!"

Danya Taymor, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Kip Williams, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ YÖNETMEN ÖDÜLÜ

Saheem Ali, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Michael Arden, "Maybe Happy Ending"

David Cromer, "Dead Outlaw"

Christopher Gattelli, "Death Becomes Her"

Jamie Lloyd, "Sunset Blvd."

EN İYİ YENİDEN SAHNELENEN OYUN ÖDÜLÜ

"Eureka Day"

"Romeo + Juliet"

"Thornton Wilder's Our Town"

"Yellow Face"

EN İYİ YENİDEN SAHNELENEN MÜZİKAL ÖDÜLÜ

"Floyd Collins"

"Gypsy"

"Pirates! The Penzance Musical"

"Sunset Blvd."

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ

Laura Donnelly, "The Hills of California"

Mia Farrow, "The Roommate"

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, "Purpose"

Sadie Sink, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Sarah Snook, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

OYUN DALINDA EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ

George Clooney, "Good Night and Good Luck"

Cole Escola, "Oh, Mary!"

Jon Michael Hill, "Purpose"

Daniel Dae Kim, "Yellow Face"

Henry Lennix, "Purpose"

Louis McCartney, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ

Megan Hilty, "Death Becomes Her"

Audra McDonald, "Gypsy"

Jasmine Amy Rogers, "Boop! The Musical"

Nicole Scherzinger, "Sunset Blvd."

Jennifer Simard, "Death Becomes Her"

MÜZİKAL DALINDA EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ

Darren Criss, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Andrew Durand, "Dead Outlaw"

Tom Francis, "Sunset Blvd."

Jonathan Groff, "Just In Time"

James Monroe Iglehart, "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Jeremy Jordan, "Floyd Collins"

EN İYİ OYUN ÖDÜLÜ

"English"

"The Hills of California"

"John Proctor is the Villain"

"Oh, Mary!"

"Purpose"

EN İYİ MÜZİKAL ÖDÜLÜ

"The Buena Vista Social Club"

"Dead Outlaw"

"Death Becomes Her"

"Maybe Happy Ending"

"Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"