Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light

Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The 30-meter keel part of the German-flagged dry cargo ship 'Manissa', which sank in 1938 off the coast of Antalya, was removed with construction equipment. The shipwreck will be transported after dismantled by welding machines.

The 30-meter keel part of the German-flagged dry cargo ship 'Manissa', which sank in 1938 off the coast of Antalya, was removed with construction equipment. The shipwreck will be transported after dismantled by welding machines.

The operation began 40 days ago to land the keel of the German-flagged dry cargo ship 'Manissa' that sank in 1938 on the Antalya Konyaaltı coast. As a result of operation, most of the bottom part of the ship was brought to the shore by two large construction machines. A diver team also provided underwater support for the removal of the 30-meter-long ship parts located 2 meters from the shore. The tons of pieces that were brought ashore will be cut into pieces by the workers in the coming days.

FOOTAGE

-Removal of the sunken ship with the bucket

-Drone images from the wreck-Actual images from the sunken ship-Far and close-up details of the sunken ship

-Details from the sunken ship and Konyaaltı beach

(PHOTOS)


Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light
Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light
Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light
Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Poşet sanılan deniz canlısı, nadir görülen kaplumbağa salyangozuymuş
Poşet sanılan deniz canlısı, nadir görülen kaplumbağa salyangozuymuş
Antalya'da hortum ortalığı savaş alanına çevirdi
Antalya'da hortum ortalığı savaş alanına çevirdi
Antalya'da yağmur sonrası oluşan hortum korku dolu anlar yaşattı
Antalya'da yağmur sonrası oluşan hortum korku dolu anlar yaşattı
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Boris Johnson Meral Akşener Fahrettin Altun Emmanuel Macron Adil Karaismailoğlu
Magazin Bergen Ezgi Mola Seda Sayan Tamer Levent
Spor Aytaç Kara Şenol Güneş Nihat Özdemir Emre Belözoğlu Christian Eriksen
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 17.6.2021 12:19:40. #1.16#

title