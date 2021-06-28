The fifth anniversary of the Ataturk Airport attack

Today is the fifth anniversary of the Daesh attack on Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, in which 45 people died and 236 people were injured.On June 28, 2016, at 21: 22 local time, three Daesh terrorists entered the international terminal at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul's Bakırköy district.

Today is the fifth anniversary of the Daesh attack on Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, in which 45 people died and 236 people were injured.

On June 28, 2016, at 21: 22 local time, three Daesh terrorists entered the international terminal at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul's Bakırköy district. The terrorists started shooting at people with assault rifles and then detonated the bombs on their vests. The result of the attack was devastating. 45 people lost their lives, while 236 people were injured. Two of the terrorists died because of the explosion while the other one was killed by security forces.

IT WAS THE BUSIEST HOURS OF THE AIRPORT

Before Istanbul Airport was built, Atatürk Airport, one of the city's most important transportation terminals, was experiencing the busiest hours. The terrorists, who came to the airport by taxi, carried out the terrible attack at the international terminal. One of the terrorists Rakhim Bulgarov was wearing a coat in June. It attracted the attention of the security forces and security stopped him. Then Bulgarov drew his gun and started shooting and detonated the bomb which was attached to his vest.

Meanwhile, Vadim Osmanov, who passed through the international departure gate, and the other terrorist, whose identity has not been determined, turned to different sides. The assailant, whose identity couldn't determined, opened fire on the security guards with an assault rifle and detonated the bomb in his vest after he was shot. On the other hand, Osmanov went to the reception hall and detonated the bomb there.

In the investigation made by police on the images and photos taken after the incident, it was revealed that terrorists had previously made reconnaissance at Atatürk Airport. It was determined that the attackers came to Atatürk Airport on 3 June, 8 June, and 23 June 2016.

As a result of the investigation carried out by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, a 262-page indictment was prepared on February 14, 2017, against 46 defendants, 42 of whom were detained and 4 of them fugitives. It was stated that 16 of the defendants were Russian, while the others were citizens of Chechnya, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, and Turkey.

DEFENDANTS SENTENCED TO 46 AGGRAVATED LIFE SENTENCES AND A TOTAL OF 2,604 YEARS IN PRISON

The delegation of the Istanbul 13th High Criminal Court decided on the case at the hearing on 16 November 2018. The defendants Rıza Coşkun, Levent Uysal, Ahmet Kaplan, Eyüp Demir, Ahmet Dizlek and Djamel Slimani were sentenced to a total of 46 aggravated life sentences and a total of 2,604 years in prison for all crimes.

FOOTAGE

---------------

-Archive videos of the incident

(PHOTOS)

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı