The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls'

13-year-old handball player Merve Akpinar from Sanliurfa "They always left me out saying, you're a girl, you can't wear shorts, you can't play around boys. Then I promised myself that I will change the fate of the girls in my village" had said to Demiroren News Agency in an interview on Friday.