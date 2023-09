Xiaomi, Hindistan'da Redmi 12 Serisi Akıllı Telefonlardan 1 Milyon Adet Sattı

We are beyond thrilled to announce that, in just 28 days, #Redmi12 Series has touched the hearts of a million Indians!

This milestone wouldn't have been possible without you, our incredible #XiaomiFans!

Your unwavering support, love, and trust have fuelled this amazing… pic.twitter.com/BWJzJhejPh

— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 1, 2023