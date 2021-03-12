ROSE On The Ground sözleri! ROSE On The Ground şarkı sözleri ve anlamı nedir?
ROSE On The Ground'un yayınlamasının ardından ROSE On The Ground sözleri ve Türkçe çevirisi merak edildi. İşte, ROSE On The Ground sözleri ve anlamı!
Yayınlandığı andan itibaren listeleri altı üst eden ROSE On The Ground parçasının sözleri merak ediliyor. İşte, ROSE On The Ground sözleri! ROSE On The Ground sözleri ve anlamı nedir?
ROSE ON THE GROUND SÖZLERİ
On The Ground
My life's been magic seems fantastic
I used to have a hole in the wall with a mattress
It's funny when you want it
Suddenly you have it
You find out that your gold's just plastic
Every day every night
I've been thinking back on you and I
Every day every night
I worked my whole life
Just to get right just to be like
Look at me I'm never coming down
I worked my whole life
Just to get high just to realize
Everything I need is on the
Everything I need is on the ground
On the ground
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah but they don't hear me though (Yeah what goes up it must come down)
Nah but they don't hear me though (You're running out of time)
My world's been hectic seems electric
But I've been waking up with your voice in my head
And I'm trying to send a message
And let you know that every single minute I'm without you I regret it
Every day every night
I've been thinking back on you and I
Every day every night
I worked my whole life
Just to get right just to be like
Look at me I'm never coming down
I worked my whole life
Just to get high just to realize
Everything I need is on the
Everything I need is on the ground
On the ground
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah but they don't hear me though (Yeah what goes up it must come down)
Nah but they don't hear me though (You're running out of time)
I'm way up in the clouds
And they say I've made it now
But I figured it out
Everything I need is on the ground
Just drove by your house
So far from you now
But I figured it out
Everything I need is on the
Everything I need is on the ground
On the ground
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah but they don't hear me though
On the ground
Nah but they don't hear me though
Everything I need is on the ground
ROSE ON THE GROUND TÜRKÇE ÇEVİRİ
Hayatım büyülü harika görünüyor
Duvarda ki kullanılmış şiltede bir delik vardı
İstediğin zaman komik
Aniden ona sahipsin
Altınının sadece plastik olduğunu anlıyorsun
Her gün her gece
Senle beni geri düşünüyorum
Her gün her gece
Hayatım boyunca çalıştım
Sadece doğru olmak için sadece sevmek için
Bana bak asla aşağı düşmeyeceğim
Hayatım boyunca çalıştım
Sadece uçmak için sadece farkına varmak için
İhtiyacım olan her şey
İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde
Yerde
İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde
Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar (Evet yukarı çıkan şey aşağı inmeli)
Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar (Zamanın doluyor)
Dünyam telaşlıymış gibi görünüyor
Ama kafamda sesinle uyanıyordum
Ve bir mesaj göndermeye çalışıyorum
Ve sensiz olduğum her dakika pişman olduğumu bilmeni isterim
Her gün her gece
Seni geri düşünüyorum ve ben
Her gün her gece
Hayatım boyunca çalıştım
Sadece doğru olmak için sadece beğenmek için
Bana bak asla aşağı düşmeyeceğim
Hayatım boyunca çalıştım
Sadece uçmak için sadece farkına varmak için
İhtiyacım olan her şey
İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde
Yerde
İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde
Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar (Evet yukarı çıkan şey aşağı inmeli)
Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar (Zamanın doluyor)
Bulutların üstündeyim
Ve şimdi başardığımı söylüyorlar
Ama anladım
İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde
Sadece evinin yanından geçtim
Şimdi senden çok uzak
Ama anladım
İhtiyacım olan her şey
İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde
Yerde
İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde
Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar
Yerde
Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar
İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde