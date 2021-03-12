ROSE On The Ground sözleri! ROSE On The Ground şarkı sözleri ve anlamı nedir?

ROSE On The Ground'un yayınlamasının ardından ROSE On The Ground sözleri ve Türkçe çevirisi merak edildi. İşte, ROSE On The Ground sözleri ve anlamı!

Yayınlandığı andan itibaren listeleri altı üst eden ROSE On The Ground parçasının sözleri merak ediliyor. İşte, ROSE On The Ground sözleri! ROSE On The Ground sözleri ve anlamı nedir?

ROSE ON THE GROUND SÖZLERİ

On The Ground

My life's been magic seems fantastic

I used to have a hole in the wall with a mattress

It's funny when you want it

Suddenly you have it

You find out that your gold's just plastic

Every day every night

I've been thinking back on you and I

Every day every night

I worked my whole life

Just to get right just to be like

Look at me I'm never coming down

I worked my whole life

Just to get high just to realize

Everything I need is on the

Everything I need is on the ground

On the ground

Everything I need is on the ground

Nah but they don't hear me though (Yeah what goes up it must come down)

Nah but they don't hear me though (You're running out of time)

My world's been hectic seems electric

But I've been waking up with your voice in my head

And I'm trying to send a message

And let you know that every single minute I'm without you I regret it

Every day every night

I've been thinking back on you and I

Every day every night

I worked my whole life

Just to get right just to be like

Look at me I'm never coming down

I worked my whole life

Just to get high just to realize

Everything I need is on the

Everything I need is on the ground

On the ground

Everything I need is on the ground

Nah but they don't hear me though (Yeah what goes up it must come down)

Nah but they don't hear me though (You're running out of time)

I'm way up in the clouds

And they say I've made it now

But I figured it out

Everything I need is on the ground

Just drove by your house

So far from you now

But I figured it out

Everything I need is on the

Everything I need is on the ground

On the ground

Everything I need is on the ground

Nah but they don't hear me though

On the ground

Nah but they don't hear me though

Everything I need is on the ground

ROSE ON THE GROUND TÜRKÇE ÇEVİRİ

Hayatım büyülü harika görünüyor

Duvarda ki kullanılmış şiltede bir delik vardı

İstediğin zaman komik

Aniden ona sahipsin

Altınının sadece plastik olduğunu anlıyorsun

Her gün her gece

Senle beni geri düşünüyorum

Her gün her gece

Hayatım boyunca çalıştım

Sadece doğru olmak için sadece sevmek için

Bana bak asla aşağı düşmeyeceğim

Hayatım boyunca çalıştım

Sadece uçmak için sadece farkına varmak için

İhtiyacım olan her şey

İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde

Yerde

İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde

Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar (Evet yukarı çıkan şey aşağı inmeli)

Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar (Zamanın doluyor)

Dünyam telaşlıymış gibi görünüyor

Ama kafamda sesinle uyanıyordum

Ve bir mesaj göndermeye çalışıyorum

Ve sensiz olduğum her dakika pişman olduğumu bilmeni isterim

Her gün her gece

Seni geri düşünüyorum ve ben

Her gün her gece

Hayatım boyunca çalıştım

Sadece doğru olmak için sadece beğenmek için

Bana bak asla aşağı düşmeyeceğim

Hayatım boyunca çalıştım

Sadece uçmak için sadece farkına varmak için

İhtiyacım olan her şey

İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde

Yerde

İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde

Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar (Evet yukarı çıkan şey aşağı inmeli)

Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar (Zamanın doluyor)

Bulutların üstündeyim

Ve şimdi başardığımı söylüyorlar

Ama anladım

İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde

Sadece evinin yanından geçtim

Şimdi senden çok uzak

Ama anladım

İhtiyacım olan her şey

İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde

Yerde

İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde

Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar

Yerde

Hayır ama yine de beni duymuyorlar

İhtiyacım olan her şey yerde