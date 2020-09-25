LOL Worlds2020 | LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle
League of Legends turnuvaları her yıl büyük bir heyecanla bekleniyor. League of Legends'ın en prestijli turnuvası olan Worlds 2020 ne zaman başlıyor? LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle
League of Legends'ın en prestijli turnuvası olan Worlds 2020 Ön Eleme Aşaması başladı. 1.Gün - A ve B Grubu Maçları oynanıyor.
LOL 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası'nı Türkçe anlatımla buradan izleyebilirsiniz.
LOL DÜNYA ŞAMPİYONASI 2020 FİKSTÜR
Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası fikstürü şu şekilde açıklandı:
- Play-In Aşaması: 25-30 Eylül
- Ana Gruplar: 3-11 Ekim
- Çeyrek Finaller: 15-18 Ekim
- Yarı Finaller: 24-25 Ekim
- Final: 31 Ekim
PLAY-IN AŞAMASI
25 Eylül:
11.00 MAD Lions (LEC #4) vs INTZ (CBLOL #1)
12.00 PSG Talon (PCS #2) vs Rainbow7 (LAT #1)
13.00 Legacy Esports (OPL #1) vs INTZ (CBLOL #1)
14.00 LGD Gaming (LPL #4) vs PSG Talon (PCS #2)
15.00 Team Liquid (LCS #3) vs MAD Lions (LEC #4)
26 Eylül:
11.00 Rainbow7 (LAT #1) vs V3 Esports (LJL #1)
12.00 INTZ (CBLOL #1) vs SuperMassive (TCL #1)
13.00 V3 Esports (LJL #1) vs Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1)
14.00 LGD Gaming (LPL #4) vs Rainbow7 (LAT #1)
15.00 Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1) vs PSG Talon (PCS #2)
16.00 SuperMassive (TCL #1) vs MAD Lions (LEC #4)
17.00 Team Liquid (NA #3) vs Legacy Esp...
27 Eylül:
11.00 V3 Esports (LJL #1) vs LGD Gaming (LPL #4)
12.00 Rainbow7 (LAT #1) vs Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1)
13.00 PSG Talon (PCS #2) vs V3 Esports (LJL #1)
14.00 Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1) vs LGD Gaming (LPL #4)
28 Eylül:
11.00 SuperMassive (TCL #1) vs Team Liquid (LCS #3)
12.00 MAD Lions (LEC #4) vs Legacy Esports (OPL #1)
13.00 INTZ (CBLOL #1) vs Team Liquid (LCS #3)
14.00 Legacy Esports (OPL #1) vs SuperMassive (TCL #1)
29 Eylül:
9.00 Play-In Elemeleri
13.00 Play-In Elemeleri
30 Eylül:
9.00 Play-In Elemeleri
13.00 Play-In Elemeleri
ANA GRUPLAR
3 Ekim:
11.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs Top Esports (LPL #1)
12.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs TBD
13.00 Rogue (LCS #3) vs TBD
14.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs JD Gaming (LPL #2)
15.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TBD
16.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs Fnatic (LEC #2)
4 Ekim:
11.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs TBD
12.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs Suning (LPL #3)
13.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1)
14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs TBD
15.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TSM (LCS #1)
16.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TBD
5 Ekim:
11.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs G2 Esports (LEC #1)
12.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs TBD
13.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs TBD
14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs Rogue (LEC #3)
15.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs TBD
16.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs DRX (LCK #2)
6 Ekim:
11.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs TBD
12.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs Machi Esports (PCS #1)
13.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs Flyquest (LCS #2)
14.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs TBD
15.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs Gen.G (LCK #3)
16.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs TBD
8 Ekim:
11.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs TBD
12.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs Suning (LPL #3)
13.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) Machi Esports (PCS #1)
14.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs TBD
15.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs TBD
16.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs G2 Esports (LEC #1)
9 Ekim:
11.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs TBD
12.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs JD Gaming (LPL #2)
13.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs Rogue (LEC #3)
14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs TBD
15.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs TBD
16.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1)
10 Ekim:
11.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TSM (LCS #1)
12.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TBD
13.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs Gen.G (LCK #3)
14.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TBD
15.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs TBD
16.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs Fnatic (LEC #2)
11 Ekim:
11.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs DRX (LCK #2)
12.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs TBD
13.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs TBD
14.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs Flyquest (LCS #2)
15.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs TBD
16.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs Top Esports (LPL #1)
ÇEYREK FİNALLER
15 Ekim:
13.00 TBD vs TBD
16 Ekim:
13.00 TBD vs TBD
17 Ekim:
13.00 TBD vs TBD
18 Ekim:
13.00 TBD vs TBD
YARI FİNALLER
24 Ekim:
13.00 TBD vs TBD
25 Ekim:
13.00 TBD vs TBD
FİNAL
31 Ekim:
13.00 TBD vs TBD