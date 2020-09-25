LOL Worlds2020 | LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle
HABER SON DAKİKA KORONAVİRÜS MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ TÜMÜ

LOL Worlds2020 | LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle

25.09.2020 12:02 | Son Güncelleme: 25.09.2020 12:05
LOL Worlds2020 | LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle

League of Legends turnuvaları her yıl büyük bir heyecanla bekleniyor. League of Legends'ın en prestijli turnuvası olan Worlds 2020 ne zaman başlıyor? LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle

League of Legends'ın en prestijli turnuvası olan Worlds 2020 Ön Eleme Aşaması başladı. 1.Gün - A ve B Grubu Maçları oynanıyor.

LOL 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası'nı Türkçe anlatımla buradan izleyebilirsiniz.

LOL Worlds2020 | LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle

LOL DÜNYA ŞAMPİYONASI 2020 FİKSTÜR

Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası fikstürü şu şekilde açıklandı:

  • Play-In Aşaması: 25-30 Eylül
  • Ana Gruplar: 3-11 Ekim
  • Çeyrek Finaller: 15-18 Ekim
  • Yarı Finaller: 24-25 Ekim
  • Final: 31 Ekim

PLAY-IN AŞAMASI

25 Eylül:

11.00 MAD Lions (LEC #4) vs INTZ (CBLOL #1)

12.00 PSG Talon (PCS #2) vs Rainbow7 (LAT #1)

13.00 Legacy Esports (OPL #1) vs INTZ (CBLOL #1)

14.00 LGD Gaming (LPL #4) vs PSG Talon (PCS #2)

15.00 Team Liquid (LCS #3) vs MAD Lions (LEC #4)

26 Eylül:

11.00 Rainbow7 (LAT #1) vs V3 Esports (LJL #1)

12.00 INTZ (CBLOL #1) vs SuperMassive (TCL #1)

13.00 V3 Esports (LJL #1) vs Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1)

14.00 LGD Gaming (LPL #4) vs Rainbow7 (LAT #1)

15.00 Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1) vs PSG Talon (PCS #2)

16.00 SuperMassive (TCL #1) vs MAD Lions (LEC #4)

17.00 Team Liquid (NA #3) vs Legacy Esp...

27 Eylül:

11.00 V3 Esports (LJL #1) vs LGD Gaming (LPL #4)

12.00 Rainbow7 (LAT #1) vs Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1)

13.00 PSG Talon (PCS #2) vs V3 Esports (LJL #1)

14.00 Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1) vs LGD Gaming (LPL #4)

28 Eylül:

11.00 SuperMassive (TCL #1) vs Team Liquid (LCS #3)

12.00 MAD Lions (LEC #4) vs Legacy Esports (OPL #1)

13.00 INTZ (CBLOL #1) vs Team Liquid (LCS #3)

14.00 Legacy Esports (OPL #1) vs SuperMassive (TCL #1)

29 Eylül:

9.00 Play-In Elemeleri

13.00 Play-In Elemeleri

30 Eylül:

9.00 Play-In Elemeleri

13.00 Play-In Elemeleri

ANA GRUPLAR

3 Ekim:

11.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs Top Esports (LPL #1)

12.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs TBD

13.00 Rogue (LCS #3) vs TBD

14.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs JD Gaming (LPL #2)

15.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TBD

16.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs Fnatic (LEC #2)

4 Ekim:

11.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs TBD

12.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs Suning (LPL #3)

13.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1)

14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs TBD

15.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TSM (LCS #1)

16.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TBD

5 Ekim:

11.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs G2 Esports (LEC #1)

12.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs TBD

13.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs TBD

14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs Rogue (LEC #3)

15.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs TBD

16.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs DRX (LCK #2)

6 Ekim:

11.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs TBD

12.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs Machi Esports (PCS #1)

13.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs Flyquest (LCS #2)

14.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs TBD

15.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs Gen.G (LCK #3)

16.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs TBD

8 Ekim:

11.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs TBD

12.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs Suning (LPL #3)

13.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) Machi Esports (PCS #1)

14.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs TBD

15.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs TBD

16.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs G2 Esports (LEC #1)

9 Ekim:

11.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs TBD

12.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs JD Gaming (LPL #2)

13.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs Rogue (LEC #3)

14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs TBD

15.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs TBD

16.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1)

10 Ekim:

11.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TSM (LCS #1)

12.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TBD

13.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs Gen.G (LCK #3)

14.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TBD

15.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs TBD

16.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs Fnatic (LEC #2)

11 Ekim:

11.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs DRX (LCK #2)

12.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs TBD

13.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs TBD

14.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs Flyquest (LCS #2)

15.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs TBD

16.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs Top Esports (LPL #1)

ÇEYREK FİNALLER

15 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

16 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

17 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

18 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

YARI FİNALLER

24 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

25 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

FİNAL

31 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

İlgili Haberler

Lol ne demek? LoL nedir, ne anlama gelir? LoL kısaltmasının açılımı nedir?
Lol ne demek? LoL nedir, ne anlama gelir? LoL kısaltmasının açılımı nedir?
LoL sistem gereksinimleri nelerdir? League of Legends PC minimum ve önerilen sistem gereksinimleri
LoL sistem gereksinimleri nelerdir? League of Legends PC minimum ve önerilen sistem gereksinimleri
Ralli Şampiyonası nedir? Ralli Şampiyonası ne zaman? Ralli Şampiyonası nerede? Ralli Şampiyonası hangi kanalda?
Ralli Şampiyonası nedir? Ralli Şampiyonası ne zaman? Ralli Şampiyonası nerede? Ralli Şampiyonası hangi kanalda?
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet

Haberler

Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Gündem Oruç Reis Donald Trump Meral Akşener Süleyman Soylu Ahmet Davutoğlu
Magazin Cem Yılmaz Halil Sezai Aytaç Ağırlar İbrahim Tatlıses
Spor Babel Arda Turan Fatih Terim Rıza Çalımbay Marcel Tisserand
Daha Fazla Tv Uefa Sabah Deprem
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Şu an buradasınız: LOL Worlds2020 | LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle - Haber
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 25.9.2020 12:24:20. #1.14#
title