Justin Bieber Peaches sözleri | Justin Bieber Peaches Türkçe çeviri! Justin Bieber Peaches Daniel Caesar, Giveon lyrics

19.03.2021 16:38 | Son Güncelleme: 19.03.2021 17:06
Justin Bieber Peaches sözleri | Justin Bieber Peaches Türkçe çeviri! Justin Bieber Peaches Daniel Caesar, Giveon lyrics

Justin Bieber yeni şarkısı Peaches'ı piyasaya sürdü. Baby, One Time gibi şarkılarla ünlenen ve yıllardır Amerika müzik sektörünün başarılı isimlerinden biri olan Justin Bieber, yapıtğı düetlerle de çok konuşuldu. Nicki Minaj, Usher, Drake gibi isimlerle düet yapan Justin Bieber Peaches sözlerini sizler için derledik. İşte, Justin Bieber Peaches Türkçe çeviri! Justin Bieber Peaches Daniel Caesar, Giveon lyrics...

JUSTIN BIEBER PEACHES SÖZLERİ | JUSTIN BIEBER PEACHES LYRICS

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

And I see you (Ohh)

The way I breathe you in (In)

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go, oh

And I say, oh

There's nothing like your touch

It's the way you lift me up

Yeah, and I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Verse 2: Daniel Caesar]

You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya

All I could want, all I could wish for

Nights alone that we miss more

And days we save as souvenirs

There's no time, I wanna make more time

And give you my whole life

I left my girl, I'm in my Yorker

Hate to leave her, call it torture

Remember when I couldn't hold her

Left the baggage for a mover

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Verse 3: GIVEON]

I get the feeling, so I'm sure (Sure)

Hand in my hand because I'm yours (I can't)

I can't pretend, I can't ignore, you're right for me

Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, ohh

Done bein' distracted

The one I need is right in my arms (Oh)

Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

(I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah, that's it)

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

