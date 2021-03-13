Akademi Ligi: 8. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri
Akademi Ligi: 8. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri

13.03.2021 00:17 | Son Güncelleme: 13.03.2021 00:21
Akademi Ligi: 8. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri

Akademi Ligi'nde 8. hafta ikinci günü tamamlandı. Maçların sonuçlarını ve özetlerini haberimizden bulabilirsiniz.

Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsimi 8. Hafta 2. Gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı.

League of Legends Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsiminde 8. hafta 2. gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı. Çekişmeli maçlara sahne olan günün tüm sonuçları ve maç özetleri Playerbros'ta.

Akademi Ligi'nde Günün Sonuçları

5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 NASR Esports Akademi

Team Aurora Akademi 0-1 FastPay Wildcats Akademi

1907 Fenerbahçe Espor Akademi 0-1 Papara SuperMassive Akademi

Dark Passage Akademi 0-1 Galatasaray Espor Akademi

Beşiktaş Akademi 0-1 Galakticos Akademi

5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 NASR Esports Akademi

Team Aurora Akademi 0-1 FastPay Wildcats Akademi

1907 Fenerbahçe Espor Akademi -19: 00- Papara SuperMassive Akademi

Dark Passage Akademi -20: 00- Galatasaray Espor Akademi

Beşiktaş Akademi -21: 00- Galakticos Akademi

