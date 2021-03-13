Akademi Ligi: 8. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri
Akademi Ligi'nde 8. hafta ikinci günü tamamlandı. Maçların sonuçlarını ve özetlerini haberimizden bulabilirsiniz.
Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsimi 8. Hafta 2. Gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı.
League of Legends Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsiminde 8. hafta 2. gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı. Çekişmeli maçlara sahne olan günün tüm sonuçları ve maç özetleri Playerbros'ta.
Akademi Ligi'nde Günün Sonuçları
5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 NASR Esports Akademi
Team Aurora Akademi 0-1 FastPay Wildcats Akademi
1907 Fenerbahçe Espor Akademi 0-1 Papara SuperMassive Akademi
Dark Passage Akademi 0-1 Galatasaray Espor Akademi
Beşiktaş Akademi 0-1 Galakticos Akademi
