After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

50 days have passed since the forest fire that turned 13 thousand 650 hectares of forest area to ashes in Marmaris district of Mugla. Inspecting the burned areas Mugla Sitki Kocman University Environmental Protection Technologies Department Lecturer Dr.

50 days have passed since the forest fire that turned 13 thousand 650 hectares of forest area to ashes in Marmaris district of Mugla. Inspecting the burned areas Mugla Sitki Kocman University Environmental Protection Technologies Department Lecturer Dr. Yasin Ilem said that animal species have begun to appear in areas less affected by the fire, noting that maquis species are greening up.

A fire broke out on July 29 at 13.00 in the forest area covered with Turkish pine trees (Pinus brutia) on the upper parts of Armutalan Neighborhood Siteler locality on the Icmeler road of Marmaris. The fire spread in a short time due to the ignition of dry grass and the strong wind. The fire grew in the forested areas of Icmeler, Osmaniye, and Turunc neighborhoods, which are covered with Turkish pine trees. The fire was extinguished with the response from the air and land on the 9th day. Plants began to grow in 50 days in some forest areas that were completely or partially burned.

Green vegetation has started to cover the forest areas close to the settlement areas around Pamucak. In the 34 km countryside of the district, between the Osmaniye-Bayır neighborhoods, which were most affected by the fire, sprouting at the bottom and around pine trees that were partially damaged in the burned areas drew attention.

'THE SPROUTS HAVE STARTED TO GROW'

"In the inspection, I made in the burning forest areas, we see that the maquis species are greening up. We saw wild boars and songbirds in unburned and less affected parts of the area. We saw that various species such as woodpeckers began to settle in these areas. As a result of our meetings with the forestry directorate, public institutions, and non-governmental organizations, the exchange of information was beneficial. Nature finds its way to turn green again in a short time. Most areas will be left alone. It was observed that the ants that took shelter in the ground during the fire were preparing for winter by opening new holes (nests). Coordinated monitoring with institutions continues" inspecting the burned areas, Mugla Sitki Kocman University Environmental Protection Technologies Department Lecturer Dr. Yasin Ilem said.

'MARMARIS IS RISING FROM THE ASHES'

Traveler and nature lover Sait Kilicsallayan also inspected the burned forest areas. He shared photos of vegetation growing on the bottom of the burned or partially damaged trees on his social media account. "I was very happy to see the green in the burned areas. Nature will turn green and grow over time, covering everything. Soon after these black areas will turn green. I believe that Marmaris will regain its former greenness in a short time" explained Kilicsallayan saying that Marmaris continues to rise and grow from its ashes.


After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Devlet Bahçeli Mustafa Destici Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Adil Karaismailoğlu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Bensu Soral Demet Özdemir Özge Özpirinçci Serenay Sarıkaya
Spor Marcao Muslera Abdullah Avcı Mustafa Denizli Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler Rüya Tabirleri Yemek Tarifleri Ziya Selçuk
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 19.09.2021 16:13:43. #1.17#