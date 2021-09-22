Afghan singer who escaped from Taliban: Art and music have no future in Afghanistan

Famous Afghan singer and women's rights activist Aryana Sayeed who escaped from Afghanistan with a US military plane after the Taliban took control of power talked to Demiroren News Agency . Arriving in Qatar's capital Doha, then to the USA, and finally, to Istanbul, Sayeed said, "I was fortunate enough to get out of Afghanistan and live in Turkey, in Istanbul right now. I'm going to use every bit of opportunity and chance that I have to raise awareness about Afghan women and Afghan children" stating that they did not think that the Taliban would take over Kabul so quickly.

Afghan singer, songwriter, human and women's rights activist Aryana Sayeed spoke to DHA about the plight of women and musicians in the country after Taliban took the control. Stating that she has been working on her clothing line in Afghanistan for the last year, Sayeed indicated that she had a quick escape from the country with many difficulties. "We never thought that the Taliban would take over Kabul so quickly. It happened so suddenly that I was stuck there. But then, eventually, after trying twice the second time I managed to escape Afghanistan with a USA military plane. They initially took us to Doha, then from Doha to the USA, then in there, we were free to go wherever we wanted. So then, I finally managed to come home, to Istanbul. And this is where I am today" she said.

"I'M CONCERNED FOR THE FUTURE OF AFGHAN WOMEN"

Pointing out that women are definitely not going to have a good future in Afghanistan because how the Taliban treated women the last time they ruled Afghanistan was devastating and quite historic, Sayeed said, "It seems like we are dealing with the same people again. How they want to take Afghan women back to the dark ages, we see a small glimpse of that already how they have banned girls from school. Just yesterday, they announced that the schools are open but only for boys, girls are not allowed to go to study anymore. Women are demonstrating in the streets. They are beating them up, they are locking them, and taking them as hostages. So these are the little glimpse of how the future of Afghan women will be, unfortunately."

Sayeed stated that she is extremely worried, really concerned for the future and the present of Afghan women. She said, "It is unfortunate how women in Afghanistan past 20 years, they worked so hard to achieve things, they went to school, they studied and everything. And then all of a sudden, all of that is being taken away from them. I'm really concerned and worried for the future actually."

"MUSICIANS ARE SCARED OF BEING CAUGHT WITH THEIR MUSIC INSTRUMENTS"

Referring to the artists in her statement, Sayeed stated that she does not see any hope for the future of women artists in Afghanistan. She said, "The Taliban announced just a few days ago that there will be no music and art in Afghanistan. So obviously art and music have no future in Afghanistan. All those other artists in Afghanistan right now are stuck there. They're even scared to go outside, they are scared of being caught with their musical instruments even. I'm in contact with so many musicians, they are asking me for help. They fear for their lives and how they will be treated if they to be caught by Taliban."

Expressing her concerns about the future of Afghanistan and calling the world on this issue, Sayeed said, "It is very difficult to say anything right now. I know for sure that the Taliban are not friends of Afghanistan. They actually want to destroy anything and everything valuable that we have in Afghanistan. To begin with, the rights of Afghan women are being taken from them. Our culture, our music is being destroyed. So obviously, I don't see a good future for Afghanistan. I don't know how long this is going to be like this. I hope that it's not going to stay for long. I hope the world will actually focus on Afghanistan, and the Afghan people. And I hope that they can give them some help and some attention that they need right now"

"I WAS FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO GET OUT OF AFGHANISTAN"

She stated that she was lucky enough to escape from Afghanistan and live in Turkey, in Istanbul right now. "I'm going to use every bit of opportunity and chance that I have to raise awareness about Afghan women and Afghan children. I have been dedicating most of, like a big portion of my music to Afghanistan anyway. I'm going to continue on that path. I'm going to sing more patriotic songs, I'm going to raise awareness about how people are suffering in Afghanistan. And I also, it is one of my plans to actually reach the Turkish government and request them to help the musicians in Afghanistan. And maybe if they can help, get them out of Afghanistan because right now they are living in darkness. They are actually contacting me, they are constantly in connection with me, and asking me for help" she said.

