2021 Oyun Geliştiricileri Seçimi Ödülleri adayları açıklandı! Adaylar arasında dikkat çeken oyunlar yer alıyor!

2021 Oyun Geliştiricileri Seçimi Ödülleri (Game Developers Choice Award) adayları açıklandı. Yılın oyunu, en iyi mobil oyun, en iyi ses gibi birçok kategorinin bulunduğu ödül töreninin adayları haberin devamında! 2021 Oyun Geliştiricileri Seçimi Ödülleri adaylarını sizler için derledik.

Game Developers Choice Award ödül töreni için belirlenen kategorilerin adayları belli oldu. Yılın oyunu kategorisinde The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsuhima, Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons ve Half-Life: Alyx aday gösterildi.

Ayrıca, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima ve Hades oyunlarının her biri altı kategoride de aday gösterildi.

2021OYUN GELİŞTİRİCİLERİ SEÇİMİ ÖDÜLLERİ ADAYLARI

En İyi Ses

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (id Software/ Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Yeni Kurulan Stüdyolar Arasında En İyi Oyun

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital/ Playism, Origame Digital)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/ Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/ Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games/ Super!Com)

En İyi Tasarım

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

İnovasyon Ödülü

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)

Dreams (Media Molecule/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/ Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

En İyi Mobil Oyun

The Pathless (Giant Squid/ Annapurna Interactive)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo/ PID Publishing)

If Found… (Dreamfeel/ Annapurna Interactive)

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/ Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Teknoloji

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)

En İyi Görsel Sanat

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/ Xbox Game Studios/ iam8bit)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED/ CD Projekt)

En İyi Artırılmış Gerçeklik/ Sanal Gerçeklik

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Dreams (Media Molecule/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios/ Electronic Arts)

Yılın Oyunu

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

*Kazananlar 21 Temmuz'da açıklanacak.