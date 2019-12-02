Yükselen balık avlama tekniği: 'Sinek oltacılığı'

02.12.2019 12:10 | Son Güncelleme: 02.12.2019 12:10

Gökdelenleri ve lüks otelleriyle tanınan Dubai aynı zamanda zengin bir denizcilik tarihine sahip. Bugün isteyenler kentte 'sinek oltacılığı' olarak da bilinen 'fly fishing' balık avlama tekniğini deneyebiliyor. Ocean Active Fly balıkçılık sporları şirketinin kurucusu Nick Bowles, Orta Doğu'nun ilk 'fly fishing' aktivitesini sunuyor.





Dubai on the Fly



So excited with this project and to show the fly fishing World what we have in Dubai. Most World Class fly fishing destinations are remote as they are in really hard to reach areas and are not accessible by the average person, but Dubai is a City with luxury hotels, accommodation, restaurants, fast cars, fashion etc and is accessible for anyone willing to take a quick flight from 140 destinations World wide! Proud to bring something a bit different to the fly fishing film tour!! Dubai on the Fly!! This new media project, over two years in the making, will premier in the 2018 Fly Fishing Film Tour and travel the globe to festivals worldwide. The film will hit more than 140 cities in the United States alone. The official trailer is live at Flyfishingfilmtour.com We are very excited to be part of this film with such great people and companies!! @oceanactivenick @oceanactivefly @bryangregsonphotography @franksfishproblem @pbourcq @driftmediaproductions @griggette @captjackproductions #fishing #flyfishing #saltwaterflyfishing #dubaionthefly #offthegridstudios #beattieproductions #queenfish Euronews.com'da Görüntüle