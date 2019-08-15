Wall Street bounces back premarket, Dow up 100 pts

15.08.2019 16:29

Thursday's premarket trading on Wall Street bounced back to the green after dropping sharply on China's vow to retaliate against Washington's tariffs, due in September.

Retailers Walmart and Alibaba posted upbeat quarterly results, sending their stocks higher.

Investors also awaited retails sales data for July as well as industrial production figures, both due before the bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index increased by 0.46 percent at 7: 49 am ET. or 122 points. The S&P 500 jumped 0.51 percent in the premarket concurrently, while the Nasdaq 100 was 0.10 percent higher.

The euro advanced 0.08 percent against the dollar at 7: 52 am ET, going for $1.11486.



Kaynak: DHA