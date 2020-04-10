Turkish citizens flock to supermarkets, bakeries in droves ahead of curfew APRIL 10: People flock on April 10, 2020 to the supermarkets and bakeries in Ankara to shop for groceries and supplies before a a curfew in 31 provinces until midnight of April 12 as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew is ordered in the capital Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

A circular on the issue was sent to the governorships. -

Kaynak: AA