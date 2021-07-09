Time to auction forgotten items at Istanbul Airport
In Istanbul airport, which ranks first with 23.

In Istanbul airport, which ranks first with 23.4 million passengers in the European airports' passenger number ranking, forgotten goods and suitcases have sold through auction. "The new Istanbul Airport has a greater variety of products. Moreover, the products are stored better here. Most of the items are brand new." said Aziz Korkmaz who won the auction and found 40 thousand pieces in 1,500 suitcases and owns 4,500 electronic goods.

Istanbul airport, which was opened in 2018, was one of the significant investments in the history of Turkey. Last year 7 million 414 thousand 437 foreign, 15 million 994 thousand 695 domestic, a total of 23 million 409 thousand 132 passengers used the airport. The items and suitcases that the passengers forgot at the airport were sold at the auction opened after being held for one year in the lost goods warehouse of The Baggage Services Management Directorate of Turkish Airlines.

WE GIVE INCREDIBLE MONEY FOR ITEMS IN SUITCASES AND SUITCASES THAT WE DON'T KNOW WHAT'S INSIDE"Aziz Korkmaz, who won the tender for unclaimed goods and suitcases at Istanbul Airport, said that they have been sorting them for sale in two big shops in Avcilar, Istanbul for 14 years. "We received the first auction for Istanbul Airport. We are trying to prepare the products such as phones, tablets, headphones here for sale. There are nearly 3 thousand electronic parts, including cameras. The number of parts with cables and apparatus reaches 4 thousand 500. We have received all the tenders opened so far. This business has become a bit of a hobby for us. It is incredible that we gave ridiculous money for the items in suitcases and suitcases that we do not know what will be inside. Istanbul Airport has a broader product range than other airports. Lost items are protected better here. Most of the items are like new." said Aziz Korkmaz start this business in Sehremini in Topkapı in 1995.

FOOTAGE-----------------Forgotten cell phones left in suitcases -Aziz Korkmaz, placing mobile phones and tablets-Aziz Korkmaz opening the suitcases-Interview with Aziz Korkmaz-General and detailed images

(PHOTOS)

 


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

