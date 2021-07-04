The fraud Mahmet Aydin also known as 'Tosuncuk' brought to Istanbul
Mehmet Aydin, known as "Tosuncuk", the founder of Ciftlik Bank, who surrendered in Brazil, was brought to the Istanbul Security Directorate Financial Crimes Branch after his process by police at Istanbul Airport.

The plane carrying Mehmet Aydin, who was taken custody over by a team of 3 from the Interpol branch of Turkish police in Sao Paulo, landed at Istanbul Airport at around 22.10 yesterday. Aydin, who has left the plane under security measures on the apron, was first brought to Terminal D for passport procedures. After the completion of the procedures, Aydin was taken to the Istanbul Airport Police Department under security measures. Following his procedures at the police station, Mehmet Aydin was then examined by the forensic doctor. He was brought to the Istanbul Security Directorate Financial Crimes Branch at around 01: 20 after his procedures at the Gaziosmanpasa Courthouse Additional Service Unit serving at Istanbul Airport. It has been learned that Aydin will be detained for 4 days in line with the instructions of the Istanbul Anatolian Courthouse Chief Prosecutor's Office."HE HAS BEEN DETAINED FOR COMPLETING THE JUDICIAL PROCEDURES"

"Suspect Mehmet Aydin, whose extradition was requested from the Brazilian judicial authorities, was caught in the aforementioned country and extradited as of 3 July 2021. The suspect, who was received at Istanbul Airport, have to take statements, interrogations, which must be made within the scope of both the ongoing investigation and the public lawsuits filed before. He was taken into custody by our Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor to complete the judicial proceedings" said Attorney General's Office in a statement.

- Alas
Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

