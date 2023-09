Stalker 2 Geliştirici Ofisinde Yangın Çıktı

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 GSC Game World offices in Prague suffered fire that destroyed one of the floors used by the company, Damage is tentatively estimate at 1.5Mill crowns

Unknown if it will affect the game release but No injuries

Translated whole article*https://t.co/fyTAUDxo9N pic.twitter.com/pSay2gUQlc

