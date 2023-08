Apple Watch Series 9 Boyutları ve Renk Seçenekleri Sızdırıldı

Shrimp's update

– Apple Watch Series 9

Well, i wish i can see anything that is new outside but it looks the same

Added a pink color along with the other 4 colors with the same case material. There is a new box this time (better than nothing) more compact box.

New chip i guess. pic.twitter.com/rh95TNuady

— ShrimpApplePro ?? (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2023