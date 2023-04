AK Party criticizes Istanbul Mayor for not fulfilling election promises

AK Party Group Vice President Mehmet Tevfik Göksu criticized Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu for not fulfilling his election promises, particularly regarding transportation and metro construction. Avcılar Mayor Turan Hançerli also responded, accusing the government of hindering the work of local municipalities. The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Council meeting took place in Saraçhane, Istanbul.