Missing Russian student found dead in Turkey
20-year-old Russian student Makar Fedorovich Ragin, who went missing after leaving the hotel in Fatih in Istanbul, was found dead in Burgazada.

Makar Fedorovich Ragin, a student of the Informatics Faculty of the Polish-Japanese Academy of Computer Sciences in Warsaw, who came to Istanbul for a holiday on July 16, was never heard from again after leaving the hotel in Fatih on July 28. It is learned that Ragin told his family that he was going to the Prince Islands.

BODY FOUND IN BURGAZADAThe body of the Russian student was found in the Kumbaros Bay of Burgazada in the morning. Citizens who were taking a boat ride in the bay informed the police that there was a person lying motionless in the sea. Burgazada police came to the scene by sea vehicles. Later, paramedics were dispatched to the area. In the crime scene investigations, it was determined that the body belonged to the Russian student Makar Fedorovich Ragin. It was learned that Ragin's body was there for about 10 days and deformations occurred in his body. The Russian student's bag and wallet were also found near the body. After the examinations, the body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute.

