2023 Oscar adayları belli oldu! Altın Küre ödüllü Everything Everywhere All At Once, 11 adaylıkla öne çıktı

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Altın Küre ödüllü Everything Everywhere All At Once filmi, Oscar'da 11 adaylıkla öne çıktı.

Bu yıl 95'incisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Akademi Başkanı Janet Jang'ın açılış konuşmasının ardından Riz Ahmed ve Alison Williams, 23 kategorideki adayların isimlerini açıkladı.

İşte adaylar...

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett- Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

EN İYİ SES

All Quiet on the Western Front"

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick