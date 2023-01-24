2023 Oscar adayları belli oldu! Altın Küre ödüllü Everything Everywhere All At Once, 11 adaylıkla öne çıktı
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Altın Küre ödüllü Everything Everywhere All At Once filmi, Oscar'da 11 adaylıkla öne çıktı.
Bu yıl 95'incisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Akademi Başkanı Janet Jang'ın açılış konuşmasının ardından Riz Ahmed ve Alison Williams, 23 kategorideki adayların isimlerini açıkladı.
İşte adaylar...
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Cate Blanchett- Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front"
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick