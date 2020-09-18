Justin Bieber Holy sözleri, lycrics - Justin Bieber Holy çeviri | Justin Bieber - Holy ft. Chance The Rapper Genç yaşta başladığı müzik hayatı ile dikkatleri çeken Justin Bieber, yeni bir şarkı yayınladı. Justin Bieber Holy sözleri - Justin Bieber Holy çeviri

26 yaşındaki başarılı şarkıcı Justin Bieber Chance The Rapper ile yaptığı yeni bir şarkıyı paylaştı.

JUSTIN BIEBER HOLY SÖZLERİ - JUSTIN BIEBER HOLY LYCRICS

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

I hear a lot about sinners

Don't think that I'll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

'Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it's making me say

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

I don't do well with the drama

And, no, I can't stand it being fake

(No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don't believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can't explain

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper]

They say we're too young and

The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don't know (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

They say we're too young and

The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don't know (Chance the Rapper)

[Verse 3: Chance the Rapper]

The first step pleases the Father

Might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water

I'm a believer, my heart is fleshy

Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy

But they don't see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi' hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi

Let's take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski

I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin' next week

I wanna honor, wanna honor you

Bride's groom, I'm my father's child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud (Yes)

If you make it to the water, He'll part the clouds (Uh)

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud (Mwah)

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up (Ooh)

Formalize the union in communion, He can trust (Woo)

I know I ain't leavin' you like I know He ain't leavin' us (Ah)

I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second, on God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second, on God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so ho-ho-ho-holy

JUSTIN BIEBER HOLY ÇEVİRİ

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

Günahkarlar hakkında çok şey duyuyorum

Bir aziz olacağımı düşünme

Ama nehre inebilirim

Çünkü birbirimize dokunduğumuz zaman gökyüzünün açılma şekli

Evet, bana söyletiyor ki

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Bana sarılış biçimin

Çok kutsal hissettiriyor

Ah tanrım

Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum

Bir saniye daha bekleyemem

Çünkü bana sarılışın

Çok kutsal hissettiriyor

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Numara yapmakta pek iyi değilim

Ve hayır sahte olmasına dayanamıyorum

(Hayır, hayır, hayır)

Nirvana'ya inanmıyorum

Ama geceleri sevdiğimiz yol bana hayat verdi

Bebeğim, açıklayamam

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Bana sarılış biçimin

Çok kutsal hissettiriyor

Ah tanrım

Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum

Bir saniye daha bekleyemem

Çünkü bana sarılışın

Çok kutsal hissettiriyor

[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper]

Çok genç olduğumuzu söylüyorlar

*** ve kumarbazlar "Ezilmeyin" diyor

Bilge adamlar ise aptalların acele ettiğini söylüyor

Ama bilmiyorum

Çok genç olduğumuzu söylüyorlar

*** ve kumarbazlar "Ezilmeyin" diyor

Bilge adamlar ise aptalların acele ettiğini söylüyor

Ama bilmiyorum

[Verse 3: Chance the Rapper]

İlk adım Pederi memnun eder, atılması en zor adım olabilir

Ama sudan çıktığında ben bir inananım

Kalbim pek tombul, hayat kısa Joe Pesci gibi

Hep gelip seni övüyorlar, adın akılda kalıcı

Ama seni nasıl gördüğümü görmüyorlar, Parlay ve Desi

Jet hızına çık

Darmadağın olduklarında Lionel Messi gibi solaklaşın

Bir seyahate çıkalım ve bir jetski kiralayalım

En iyi ot olan noktaları biliyorum, önümüzdeki hafta gidiyoruz

Seni onurlandırmak istiyorum

Gelinin damadı, ben babamın çocuğuyum

Oğullar ilk adımları attığında pederin gurur duyduğunu biliyorum

Suya ulaşırsan, o bulutları ayırır

Biliyorum sana Oscar onuru gibi bir onur kazandırdı

Acı çekmemek için şimdi onu temizlemelisin

Sendikayı cemaatle resmileştir, O güvenebilir

Bizi terk etmeyeceğini bildiğim gibi senden ayrılmayacağımı da biliyorum

Tanrı'ya inandığımızı biliyorum ve de Tanrı'nın bize inandığını

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Çünkü bana sarılış biçimin

Çok kutsal hissettiriyor

Ah tanrım

Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum

Bir saniye daha bekleyemem

Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum

Bir saniye daha bekleyemem

Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum

Bir saniye daha bekleyemem

Çünkü bana sarılışın

Çok kutsal hissettiriyor