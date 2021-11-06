Istanbul under the heavy fog

İSTANBUL (DHA) - Ali Kerem BENGI- Isa ALMACAYIR- Gülseli KENARLI - Ömer HASAR - Heavy fog has impacted Istanbul in the morning hours. While the fog has been affecting the whole city, there have been disruptions in sea transportation due to the decrease in visibility.

The fog, which the meteorology warned with a yellow code yesterday, has impacted Istanbul this morning. The fog has engulfed the entire city. Visibility has decreased at some points in the city. On the other hand, there have been some disruptions in sea transportation due to fog. City lines cannot be operated due to the fog in the Bosphorus. Also, some ferry services of the Istanbul Sea Bus (IDO) and Bursa Sea Bus (BUDO) have been canceled due to adverse weather conditions and fog.

MAIDEN'S TOWER DISAPPEARED DUE TO THE FOG

The Maiden's Tower, which is among the symbols of Istanbul, also disappeared due to the fog. Some of the people photographed fog landscape on the Uskudar seaside. Also, the ferries, New Mosque (Yeni Cami), and the Galata Bridge, which are symbols in Eminonu, have become almost invisible. Fishermen have drawn attention in foggy weather near the Eminonu ferry piers and on the Galata Bridge.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE

-Heavy fog footages around Istanbul