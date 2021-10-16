Tour bus overturned in Manavgat, 8 injured

MANAVGAT, ANTALYA (DHA) - The tour bus, whose driver lost control, overturned on the road that became slippery due to the rain in the Manavgat district of Antalya. 8 people, including 7 Russian tourists were injured in the accident.

The accident took place at around 08: 00 with local time on Acisu Street. Traveling from Manavgat to Sorgun Titreyengol Tourism Center, the tour bus with 31 ACB 886 plate number, driven by Ali Arslan, got out of control and overturned on the slippery road due to the rain. When the doors of the bus did not open, the tourists got out by breaking the windshield. Upon the notification of passers-by, the gendarmerie, health, and fire crews were dispatched to the accident site. 7 Russian tourists and 1 tour guide total of 8 people were injured in the accident. And after the health check on-site, the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. It was stated that the injured getting treatment was in good condition.

