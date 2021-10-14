Online Derslere Katılım

Sevgili Öğrencilerimiz,

2021-2022 Güz Yarıyılı Eğitim-Öğretim Dönemi 18 Ekim 2021 tarihinde başlayacaktır. Güz yarıyılında tüm programlarımızda eğitim öğretimin; yüz yüze, hibrit (bazı derslerin tamamının online olacağı), karma (yüz yüze ve online) ve seyreltilmiş karma eğitim modelleri kullanılarak yürütülmesi planlanmıştır. Bu planlama ile amaçlanan, sınıflardaki öğrenci sayılarını sosyal mesafe korunacak ölçüde azaltmak ve yüz yüze eğitimin sürdürülebilir olmasını sağlamaktır.

Online dersler "Zoom" üzerinden yürütülecektir. Ayrıca bu dersler üniversitemizin uzaktan eğitim platformu "OnlineBeykoz" aracılığıyla ders içeriği zenginleştirilmiş asenkron materyaller (ders notları, seslendirilmiş sunum, powerpoint, video, makale, podcast, pdf kaynaklar vb. ) ile de desteklenecektir. Derslerin yüz yüze ya da online olacağı bilgisi öğrencimizin bulunduğu gruba göre ders programı açıklandığında belirtilmiş olacaktır.

Zoom üzerinden yapılacak online derslerinize de OnlineBeykoz Sistemi http://online. beykoz. edu. tr üzerinden ulaşabilirsiniz.

Öğrencilerimizin OnlineBeykoz sistemine girmeleri için gerekli bilgiler aşağıdaki gibidir:

UE Sistemi Giriş Sayfası: http://online. beykoz. edu. tr Kullanıcı Adı: OİS'te kullanılan kullanıcı adı (https://ois. beykoz. edu. tr/) Şifre: OİS'te kullanılan şifre Beykoz Mail Hesabınız: https://mail. google. com/ üzerinden adsoyad@ogrenci. beykoz. edu. tr Mail Şifreniz: OİS'te kullanılan şifre (Şifrenizi bilmiyorsanız OİS üzerinden 'Parolamı Unuttum' ile değiştirebilirsiniz. ) Ders programı Öğrenci İşleri Müdürlüğü tarafından ilan edilecektir.

OnlineBeykoz'a giriş ve canlı dersler için gerekli olan Zoom uygulamasının kurulumu ile ilgili bilgilendirici videoları aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

Derslere ulaşım ile ilgili tüm soru ve sorunlarınız için uzem@beykoz. edu. tr e-posta adresi üzerinden Uzaktan Eğitim Araştırma ve Uygulama Merkezi ile iletişime geçebilirsiniz.

Hepinize başarılı bir eğitim-öğretim yılı diliyoruz.

Dear students,

2021-2022 Fall Semester will start on October 18, 2021. In all our programs, education and training have been planned to be carried out using face-to-face, hybrid (some courses will be fully online), blended (face-to-face and online), and reduced blended education models. The aim of this planning is to reduce the number of students in the classrooms to the extent that social distance is maintained and to ensure that face-to-face education is sustainable.

Online courses will be conducted via "Zoom". In addition, these courses will be supported with asynchronous materials that provide enriched course content (lecture notes, audio presentations, powerpoints, videos, articles, podcasts, pdf resources, etc. ) through our university's distance education platform "OnlineBeykoz".

You can also access your zoom classes on OnlineBeykoz System http://online. beykoz. edu. tr.

The log in information for our students to log in to the system is as follows:

UE (Distance Education) system login page: http://online. beykoz. edu. tr Username: Username used in OIS (https://ois. beykoz. edu. tr/) Password: Password used in OIS Your Beykoz Mail Account: via https://mail. google. com/ namesurname@ogrenci. beykoz. edu. tr Your Mail Password: Password used in OIS (If you do not know your password, you can change it with 'Forgot My Password' on OIS. ) Course Programme will be announced by the Student Affairs.

Below you can find informative videos about the introduction of OnlineBeykoz and the installation of the Zoom application required for live courses.

For all your questions and problems regarding access to courses, you can contact the Distance Education Research and Application Center via uzem@beykoz. edu. tr e-mail address.

We wish you all a successful academic year.

