The Game Awards 2025 kazananlar tam listesi! 2025 The Game Awards kimler kazandı?

2025 yılında düzenlenen The Game Awards'da kazananlar belli oldu. Oyun sektörünün en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan The Game Awards, yılın en iyi oyunlarını ve geliştiricilerini onurlandırdı. Peki, 2025 The Game Awards kimler kazandı? Kazananların tam listesine haberimizde göz atın! Detaylar...

Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan The Game Awards 2025, bu yıl da büyük bir heyecan ve sürprizlerle gerçekleşti. Etkinliğin en dikkat çeken anı ise "Yılın Oyunu" ödülünün sahibi oldu. Peki, 2025 The Game Awards kimler kazandı? Detaylar haberimizde!

THE GAME AWARDS 2025 KAZANANLAR TAM LİSTESİ!

Sandfall Interactive tarafından geliştirilen ve Kepler Interactive tarafından yayımlanan Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, hem Yılın Oyunu seçildi hem de toplamda 10 ödül kazanarak yılın en başarılı oyunu olarak tarihe geçti.

2025 THE GAME AWARDS KİMLER KAZANDI?

Peki, 2025 The Game Awards kimler kazandı? İşte tüm kategoriler ve kazananlar detaylı şekilde:

YILIN OYUNU

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, benzersiz rol yapma mekanikleri ve derin hikayesiyle jüriyi etkileyerek yılın oyunu seçildi.

EN İYİ OYUN YÖNETİMİ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Oyun yönetimi kategorisinde Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, yaratıcı vizyonu ve oyuncu deneyimini kusursuz şekilde yönlendirmesiyle öne çıktı.

EN İYİ ESPOR TAKIMI

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2 – Kazanan

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

EN İYİ ESPOR SPORCUSU

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends) – Kazanan

brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

EN İYİ ESPOR OYUNU

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve) – Kazanan

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot)

EN İYİ SPOR/YARIŞ OYUNU

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) – Kazanan

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)

Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

EN İYİ SİMÜLASYON/STRATEJİ OYUNU

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix) – Kazanan

The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Firaxis Games/2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) – Kazanan

LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)

LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

ERİŞİLEBİLİKTE YENİLİK

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks) – Kazanan

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNU

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games) – Kazanan

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ OYUNU

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation) – Kazanan

2XKO (Riot Games)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

EN İYİ ROL YAPMA OYUNU

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan

Avoved (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

EN İYİ AKSİYON/MACERA

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry) – Kazanan

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

EN ÇOK BEKLENEN OYUN

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games) – Kazanan

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)

YILIN İÇERİK ÜRETİCİSİ

MoistCr1TiKaL – Kazanan

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

EN İYİ VR/AR

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games) – Kazanan

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)

EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN BAĞIMSIZ OYUN

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (Vedinad)

EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ OYUN

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan

Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

EN İYİ ÇOK OYUNCULU OYUN

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios) – Kazanan

Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)

Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

ETKİ YARATAN OYUNLAR

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios) – Kazanan

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)

Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

