The Game Awards 2025 kazananlar tam listesi! 2025 The Game Awards kimler kazandı?
2025 yılında düzenlenen The Game Awards'da kazananlar belli oldu. Oyun sektörünün en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan The Game Awards, yılın en iyi oyunlarını ve geliştiricilerini onurlandırdı. Peki, 2025 The Game Awards kimler kazandı? Kazananların tam listesine haberimizde göz atın! Detaylar...
Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan The Game Awards 2025, bu yıl da büyük bir heyecan ve sürprizlerle gerçekleşti. Etkinliğin en dikkat çeken anı ise "Yılın Oyunu" ödülünün sahibi oldu. Peki, 2025 The Game Awards kimler kazandı? Detaylar haberimizde!
THE GAME AWARDS 2025 KAZANANLAR TAM LİSTESİ!
Sandfall Interactive tarafından geliştirilen ve Kepler Interactive tarafından yayımlanan Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, hem Yılın Oyunu seçildi hem de toplamda 10 ödül kazanarak yılın en başarılı oyunu olarak tarihe geçti.
2025 THE GAME AWARDS KİMLER KAZANDI?
Peki, 2025 The Game Awards kimler kazandı? İşte tüm kategoriler ve kazananlar detaylı şekilde:
YILIN OYUNU
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Donkey Kong Bananza
Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, benzersiz rol yapma mekanikleri ve derin hikayesiyle jüriyi etkileyerek yılın oyunu seçildi.
EN İYİ OYUN YÖNETİMİ
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Oyun yönetimi kategorisinde Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, yaratıcı vizyonu ve oyuncu deneyimini kusursuz şekilde yönlendirmesiyle öne çıktı.
EN İYİ ESPOR TAKIMI
Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2 – Kazanan
Gen.G – League of Legends
NRG – Valorant
Team Falcons – DOTA 2
Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
EN İYİ ESPOR SPORCUSU
Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends) – Kazanan
brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)
Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
EN İYİ ESPOR OYUNU
Counter-Strike 2 (Valve) – Kazanan
DOTA 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
Valorant (Riot)
EN İYİ SPOR/YARIŞ OYUNU
Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) – Kazanan
EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
EN İYİ SİMÜLASYON/STRATEJİ OYUNU
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix) – Kazanan
The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Firaxis Games/2K)
Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)
EN İYİ AİLE OYUNU
Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) – Kazanan
LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
ERİŞİLEBİLİKTE YENİLİK
Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks) – Kazanan
Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
Atomfall (Rebellion)
EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNU
Hades 2 (Supergiant Games) – Kazanan
Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)
EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ OYUNU
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation) – Kazanan
2XKO (Riot Games)
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
EN İYİ ROL YAPMA OYUNU
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan
Avoved (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios)
Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
EN İYİ AKSİYON/MACERA
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry) – Kazanan
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
EN ÇOK BEKLENEN OYUN
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games) – Kazanan
007 First Light (IO Interactive)
Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)
YILIN İÇERİK ÜRETİCİSİ
MoistCr1TiKaL – Kazanan
Caedrel
Kai Cenat
Sakura Miko
The Burnt Peanut
EN İYİ VR/AR
The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games) – Kazanan
Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN BAĞIMSIZ OYUN
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan
Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
Megabonk (Vedinad)
EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ OYUN
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive) – Kazanan
Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
EN İYİ ÇOK OYUNCULU OYUN
Arc Raiders (Embark Studios) – Kazanan
Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)
ETKİ YARATAN OYUNLAR
South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios) – Kazanan
Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)
Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)