Single-engine plane crashed in Bursa: 2 dead

OSMANGAZİ, BURSA (DHA) - Single-engine plane crashed into the residential area in Bursa. 2 people on the plane lost their lives in the crash, while 5 vehicles were damaged by the fire.

The crash took place at around 15.00 in Sarigul Street of Baglarbası Neighborhood in the central Osmangazi district. A single-engine plane crashed into the area near Yunuseli Airport. The plane crashed between the houses and caught fire. 5 vehicles on the street caught flames. Explosions occurred from time to time due to fire. The crash caused panic among the residents of the neighborhood. Upon notice, a large number of firefighters, police, health, and AFAD teams were sent to the region. While the firefighters responded and brought the fire under control, it was determined that 2 people on the plane lost their lives.

Demirören Haber Ajansı / Güncel