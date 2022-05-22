(EXCLUSIVE) Shane Larkin: We will continue to make history - Haberler

"There's nothing we can't achieve with this squad"

ATA SELCUK - IBRAHIM YILDIZ / ISTANBUL,- Anadolu Efes' Shane Larkin said, "It's an amazing feeling. We have accomplished something very special for Turkish basketball and our club. I hope we will continue to make history this way."

Anadolu Efes, who won the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four by beating Real Madrid 58-57 and became the champion for the second time in a row, returned home. Shane Larkin, one of the stars of the team, gave exclusive interview to the Demiroren News Agency at Istanbul Airport.

"Coach Ergin always believes in me. Allows me to be who I want to be. This, I think, is one of the most important things in our success. With Ergin as my Coach, I can be the player I want and dream of."

