Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 10 – 16 Ekim 2022
Gamegar Haberleri
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 10 – 16 Ekim arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
10 – 16 Ekim 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- Coral Island – PC
- Fresh Start Cleaning Simulator – PC
- Eville – PC, Xbox Series X
- Forza Horizon 5: Horizon 10-Years –Xbox, PC
- Space Roguelike Advanture – PC, PS4 ,PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- No More Heroes 3 – PS4, PS5
- Settlement Survival – PC
- Asterigs: Curse of the Stars – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Super People – PC
- One More Gate: A Wakfu Legends – PC
- Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief –PC, PS4
- In Sound Mind – Switch
- Unusual Findings –PC, Switch
- WW2: Bunker Simulator – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Bloodwash – Xbox Series X, Xbox One
- Warpips –Xbox Series X, PC
- Undecember – PC, Android
- LEGO Bricktales – PC, PS5
- Stardeus – PC
- PC Building Simulator 2 – PC
- Go All Out – Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Timemelters – PC
- Mage and Monsters – PC
- Atari Mania – PC, Switch
- The Eternal Cylinder – PS5, PC
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
- The Last Oricru – PS5, PC
- The Darkest Tales – PC, PS5
- Shafted – PC
- Cultic –PC
- Winter Games 2023 – PS5, Xbox Series X
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties – PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- NAIAD – Switch
- SnowRunner: Season 8 – Xbox One, PC
- Paradise Marsh – Switch Xbox One
- The Witch's House MV – PS4, Xbox One
- Trifox – Switch
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 – PC
- Patch Quest – PC
- The Case of the Golden Idol – PC
- GOAL! The Club Manager – PC
- Fueled Up – PC, Xbox One
- Triangle Strategy – PC
- Shattered Heaven – PC
- Pilotwings 64 – Switch
- ASTLIBRA Revision – PC
- Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation – Switch
- Sunday Gold – PC
- The Battle of Polytopia – Switch
- Lost Eidolons – PC
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers –PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3:Slime Speedway – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch
- Trifox – Xbox Series X, Xbox One
- Scorn –PC, Xbox Series X
- NHL 23 – PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One
- PGA TOUR 2K23 –PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Saint Kotar – PS5, Swith
- Insect Worlds – PC
- Pitstop in Purgatory – PC
- Castle of Secrets – PC
- Gedonia – PC