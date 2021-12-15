Folkart opens its first international office in Dubai

Folkart, an Izmir based construction company and one of Turkey's most reputable brands, opened its first international office in Dubai. Folkart's Dubai office precedes its offices which are to be opened in Berlin and Cologne, where the company has been working with partner companies in the German market.

Folkart Dubai office opening was celebrated with an event that took place at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Hotel in Dubai. The evening was hosted by Folkart executives including Cem Mengi; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saya Group, Mesut Sancak; Chairman of the Board of Folkart and Metin Sancak; General Manager of Folkart, who introduced the group companies and Izmir to investors from Dubai for business opportunities in Turkey.

Kaya International Chairman of the Board of Directors, Attorney Özgür Kaya said, "We share the common vision and excitement of being a global brand with Folkart. I hope that our cooperation with the prominent families of the Middle East will contribute to our country's economy."

