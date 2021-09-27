Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'

4 dogs under Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department are trained by expert trainers. Jack Russell breed 'Leon', and Belgian malinois dogs named 'Wind' (Ruzgar) and 'Pebble' (Cakıl) search for survivors in natural disasters, on the other hand Belgian malinois cadaver dog 'Boomer' search for bodies. As being the closest colleagues of the firefighters the dogs save lives in the search and rescue operations they take part in, especially in the wreckage of buildings destroyed after the earthquake.

