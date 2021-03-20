Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri
Akademi Ligi'nde 9. hafta ikinci günü tamamlandı. Maçların sonuçlarını ve özetlerini haberimizden bulabilirsiniz.
Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsimi 9. Hafta 2. Gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı.
League of Legends Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsiminde 9. hafta 2. gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı. Çekişmeli maçlara sahne olan günün tüm sonuçları ve maç özetleri Playerbros'ta.
Akademi Ligi'nde Günün Sonuçları
5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 Team Aurora Akademi
Dark Passage Akademi 1-0 1907 Fenerbahçe Espor
Galatasaray Espor Akademi 1-0 FastPay Wildcats Akademi
Beşiktaş Akademi 0-1 Papara SuperMassive Akademi
NASR Esports Akademi 1-0 Galaktıcos Akademi
Kaynak: Playerbros