Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ

Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri

20.03.2021 00:19 | Son Güncelleme: 20.03.2021 00:24
Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri

Akademi Ligi'nde 9. hafta ikinci günü tamamlandı. Maçların sonuçlarını ve özetlerini haberimizden bulabilirsiniz.

Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsimi 9. Hafta 2. Gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı.

League of Legends Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsiminde 9. hafta 2. gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı. Çekişmeli maçlara sahne olan günün tüm sonuçları ve maç özetleri Playerbros'ta.

Akademi Ligi'nde Günün Sonuçları

5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 Team Aurora Akademi

Dark Passage Akademi 1-0 1907 Fenerbahçe Espor

Galatasaray Espor Akademi 1-0 FastPay Wildcats Akademi

Beşiktaş Akademi 0-1 Papara SuperMassive Akademi

NASR Esports Akademi 1-0 Galaktıcos Akademi

5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 Team Aurora Akademi

class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/tfX2m8lIx5I#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

Dark Passage Akademi 1-0 1907 Fenerbahçe Espor

class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/M8HPYqOj47o#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

Galatasaray Espor Akademi 1-0 FastPay Wildcats Akademi

class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/iVFoApa5oCw#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

Beşiktaş Akademi 0-1 Papara SuperMassive Akademi

class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/-137JBIIjmw#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

NASR Esports Akademi 1-0 Galaktıcos Akademi

class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/PdYWKeWvEek#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

Kaynak: Playerbros

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Mustafa Şentop Ekrem İmamoğlu Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Mehmet Akif Ersoy Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Sibel Can Esra Erol Demet Akalın İbrahim Tatlıses
Spor Cenk Tosun Fatih Terim Ünal Karaman Sergen Yalçın Abdullah Avcı
Tüm Haberler Kripto Paralar Rüya Tabirleri Hdp Abd
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Şu an buradasınız: Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 20.3.2021 00:26:57. #1.14#
title