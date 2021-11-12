4.7 magnitude earthquake in Malatya

MALATYA (DHA) - An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale occurred in the Puturge district of Malatya. The earthquake was partially felt surrounding provinces. The panic moments in an office and a pharmacy were captured by the security camera.

The earthquake, the epicenter of which was determined as the Puturge district of Malatya by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency ( Afad ) Earthquake Department, occurred at 12: 19. The earthquake, which was at 6.93 kilometers depth, was partially felt surrounding provinces and in the city center.

GOVERNOR BARUS: FIELDWORK ARE CARRIED OUT BY THE TEAMS

Governor of Malatya Aydin Barus said, "In the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Puturge district at 12: 19, there has been no negative situation reported so far. In the area affected by the earthquake, fieldwork is carried out by the teams of Provincial AFAD Directorate and the Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urban Planning."

MOMENT OF PANIC IS ON CAMERA

Moment of panic in an office in the city center during the earthquake were captured by the security camera. It was seen in the footage that 4 people in the office ran out when the earthquake occurred. Moment of panic in a pharmacy and a pharmacy worker's run to the outside was seen in another footage captured by the camera.

17 AFTERSHOCKS IN 2 HOURS

17 more aftershocks between 1.2 and 2.9 were recorded in the 2 hours after the earthquake.